latest developments:

Heavy street fighting in the southern city of Khan Yunis

UN vote on aid delayed another day as diplomats try to resolve US concerns

Islamic Jihad releases video showing two male hostages

By Nidal Al-Mughrabi and Bassam Massoud

Cairo/Gaza, December 20 (Reuters) –

On Wednesday, a fierce gunfight broke out between Israeli soldiers and Hamas militants on the streets of Gaza’s second largest city.

UN delays voting

On efforts to boost aid delivery to the Palestinian territories facing humanitarian disaster.

Israel’s campaign to eliminate the Hamas militants behind the October 7 massacre has left the coastal enclave in ruins, brought widespread hunger and homelessness and killed some 20,000 Gazans, according to the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry.

Under foreign pressure to avoid killing innocents, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the war will not stop until Iran-backed Hamas releases the remaining 129 hostages held in Gaza and the Islamic group is wiped out go.

A UN Security Council vote to establish aid delivery was delayed by another day on Tuesday as talks continue to avoid a third US veto of action over the two-month-long Israel-Hamas war.

The 15-member council was initially scheduled to vote on Monday on a resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates. But it has been repeatedly delayed as diplomats say the UAE and the US are struggling to agree on language, citing a proposal to end hostilities and establish a UN aid monitor.

Asked if they were getting closer to an agreement, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters on Tuesday, “We’re trying, we’re really trying.”

The conflict has spread beyond Gaza, including into the Red Sea, where Iran-aligned Houthi forces based in Yemen are attacking commercial ships with missiles and drones, prompting the creation of a multinational naval operation to protect trade routes. Has been promoted.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in Bahrain that joint naval patrols would be conducted in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, which includes a major east-west global shipping route.

“This is an international challenge that demands collective action,” Austin said.

British maritime security firm Embrey said on Tuesday it had learned of a failed boarding attempt west of Yemen’s port city of Aden.

Some ships are rerouting around Africa.

The Houthis said they would continue to attack commercial shipping in the vital trade route, possibly with a maritime operation every 12 hours.

“Our position in support of Palestine and the Gaza Strip will continue until the end of the siege, the entry of food and medicine, and our support for the oppressed Palestinian people will remain continuous,” Houthi official Mohammed Abdussalam told Reuters. Ships or those going to Israel will be targeted.

Street fighting

In Gaza, residents of Khan Yunis reported increased firing between Hamas fighters and Israeli forces in the southern city center and eastern districts on Wednesday.

Gaza health officials said 12 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on a house in the city.

Israel has lost 132 soldiers in fighting inside Gaza since Hamas invaded the territory in response to an October 7 attack that Israel says killed 1,200 and took 240 hostage.

The Al Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, released a video of two male Israeli hostages, who identified themselves as Gadi Musa and Elad Katzir.

Moses, a farmer about 79 years old, was captured from the kibbutz on October 7 when Hamas gunmen rampaged through southern Israel. Katzir, 47, was also taken from the kibbutz along with his mother, who was later released. According to media reports, his father was murdered.

The Gaza Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 19,667 Palestinians had been killed and 52,586 wounded in the war. UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, said more than 60% of Gaza’s infrastructure had been destroyed or damaged and more than 90% of the 2.3 million population had been displaced.

Gaza health officials said Israeli missiles on Tuesday struck the southern Rafah area, where hundreds of thousands of refugees have gathered in recent weeks, killing at least 20 and wounding dozens.

Residents said they had to dig out debris with bare hands. “This is a barbaric act,” said Mohammed Zurub, whose family lost 11 people in the attack.

In the north, another attack in the Jabaliya refugee camp killed 13 people and wounded about 75, the health ministry said. Palestinians reported intensified Israeli air and tank bombardment of Jabaliya as darkness fell late Tuesday night.

Israel says it warns of attacks in advance so civilians can flee, and accuses Hamas fighters of hiding in residential areas and using hospitals and schools as cover, which the Islamic group denies. .

Israeli military officials told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday that the heavy casualties were the price of Israel’s campaign to destroy Hamas and the militants’ urban warfare tactics, despite global concern over the heavy casualties.

assistance, hostage negotiations

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday signaled the country’s readiness to enter another foreign-mediated “humanitarian pause” in the fight to repatriate more hostages held by Hamas and to deliver more aid to Gaza. Gave.

A ceasefire brokered by Qatari and US diplomats in late November lasted a week and failed, with 110 hostages being released in exchange for 240 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.

Bassam Naim, a senior Hamas official based outside Gaza, refused to negotiate further on a prisoner exchange as long as the war continues.

Qatar’s prime minister and the heads of the US and Israeli intelligence services had held “positive” talks in Warsaw to explore ways to revive talks, a source briefed on diplomatic efforts told Reuters on Tuesday. But no immediate deal was expected, the source said.

