By Nidal Al-Mughrabi and Emily Rose

Gaza/Jerusalem, October 23 (Reuters) –

Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza early Monday and its planes attacked southern Lebanon overnight, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a meeting of his top generals and his war cabinet to assess the escalating conflict.

Palestinian media reported that Israel’s attacks were focused on the center and north of the Gaza Strip. Several Palestinians were killed and others injured in an attack on a house near the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to media reports.

Health officials in Gaza said at least 4,600 people had been killed in Israel’s two-week bombardment, which began on October 7 following Hamas attacks on southern Israeli communities that killed 1,400 and took 212 hostage. As was taken into Gaza.

Palestinian Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed ways to stop Israel’s “brutal crimes” in Gaza in a call late Sunday, Hamas said in a statement.

Israel has massed tanks and troops near the fenced border around Gaza for a planned ground offensive aimed at eliminating Hamas.

Fears that the Israel-Hamas war could escalate into a wider Middle East conflict grew over the weekend, when Washington warned of a significant risk to US interests in the region and announced a new deployment of advanced air defenses.

Washington has already sent a significant amount of naval force, including two aircraft carriers, support ships and about 2,000 Marines to the Middle East to help deter attacks by Iran-allied forces.

“What we’re seeing… is the potential for a significant increase in attacks on our troops and our people throughout the region,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

Iranian security officials told Reuters that Iran’s strategy was for Middle East proxies such as Hezbollah to carry out limited attacks on Israeli and US targets, but to avoid causing major tensions in Tehran, which is a high-profile threat to the Islamic Republic. There was wire action.

In neighboring Syria, where Hamas’ main regional backer Iran has a military presence, Israeli missiles struck Damascus and Aleppo international airports early Sunday, knocking both out of service and killing two workers, Syrian state media said. Went.

On Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, the Iran-backed Hezbollah group has clashed with Israeli forces in support of Hamas in the deadliest escalation of border violence since the Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006.

Israeli planes early Monday struck two Hezbollah cells in Lebanon that were planning to launch anti-tank missiles and rockets toward Israel, its military said.

As violence escalates around its heavily guarded borders, Israel on Sunday included 14 communities close to Lebanon and Syria in its evacuation contingency plan in the country’s north.

Hezbollah announced the deaths of six more fighters late Sunday, bringing the number of its members killed since October 7 to 26.

More aid arrives in Gaza

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh called on the international community to form “a united front” to stop Israel’s attacks in Gaza and allow desperately needed aid, which has just begun to arrive, into Gaza.

A second convoy of 14 aid trucks entered the besieged Gaza Strip’s Rafah crossing on Sunday night, the White House said, and U.S. President Joe Biden and Netanyahu confirmed in a call that “this critical aid is now continuing to flow into Gaza.” Will remain.” ,

The UN humanitarian office said the amount of aid arriving so far was only 4% of the daily average before the hostilities and a fraction of what was needed due to stocks of food, water, medicines and fuel running out.

After speaking to Netanyahu and Pope Francis, Biden also stepped up his diplomacy on Sunday with separate calls with the leaders of Canada, France, Britain, Germany and Italy.

Netanyahu spoke by phone late Sunday with the leaders of France, Spain and the Netherlands, the Israeli leader’s office said.

“The prime minister noted his country’s unity and determination to eliminate Hamas’s military and governance capabilities,” Netanyahu’s office said.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will visit Israel this week.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza, Emily Rose in Jerusalem and the Washington and Jerusalem bureaus; Writing by Phil Stewart; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Source