Thirteen Israeli and four Thai hostages returned to Israel

Aid dispute threatening hostage deal tamed by efforts by Qatar, Egypt

TV footage shows bus carrying liberated Palestinians in the West Bank

By Nidal Al-Mughrabi and Maayan Lubell

GAZA/JERUSALEM, Nov 26 (Reuters) – Thirteen Israelis and four Thai citizens freed from Hamas captivity arrived in Israel on Sunday and were due to be reunited with their families as part of a landmark hostage deal that led to There was danger of collapse for some time. Dispute over aid supply.

A short-lived dispute over aid, which threatened a temporary ceasefire to free the detainees, was resolved with the mediation of Qatar and Egypt, but it underlined the fragility of the agreement, through which 150 Palestinian prisoners were exchanged in exchange for A total of 50 Israeli hostages are to be exchanged. four days.

Television footage showed Egyptian hostages crossing the Rafah border after leaving Gaza, as Hamas handed the captives over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) late Saturday. Of the 13 Israelis released, six were women and seven were children and teenagers, according to the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The released hostages are going to hospitals in Israel, where they will be reunited with their families,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

39 Palestinian civilians, including 33 minors, were to be released from Israeli prisons in exchange for Israeli hostages. Al Jazeera TV showed live footage of a Red Cross bus carrying a large number of Palestinian prisoners released from an Israeli prison to the city of Beitunia in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

A Palestinian official familiar with the diplomacy said Hamas would maintain a four-day ceasefire agreed with Israel, the first halt in fighting since Hamas fighters rampaged through southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 and nearly 1,000 others. 240 hostages were taken.

In response to that attack, Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas militants who run Gaza, who are bombing and shelling the enclave and launching ground attacks in the north. Palestinian health officials said Saturday that so far, about 14,800 people have been killed, about 40% of them children.

Saturday’s swap comes after Hamas on Friday freed 13 other Israeli hostages, including children and elderly people, in exchange for the release of 39 Palestinian women and youth from Israeli prisons.

Controversy

Earlier the deal threatened to be derailed as Hamas’ armed wing said it was delaying a second round of hostage releases scheduled for Saturday until Israel could move aid trucks into northern Gaza. Does not fulfill all the ceasefire conditions including the commitment to give.

Hamas spokesman Osama Hamdan said that of the 340 aid trucks that have entered Gaza since Friday, only 65 have reached northern Gaza, “less than half of what Israel agreed.”

The IDF said that inside the Gaza Strip, the distribution of aid was implemented by the United Nations and international organizations.

The United Nations confirmed that 61 trucks of aid were delivered to northern Gaza on Saturday, the largest number since October 7. These included food, water and emergency medical supplies.

Al-Qassam Brigades also said that Israel has failed to respect the conditions of release of Palestinian prisoners and that Palestinian detainees have not been raised based on seniority.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid al-Ansari said on Saturday that there was “a lot of discussion” on how and who to prioritize for release and that on the Palestinian side, a key criterion was the length of time spent in Israeli prisons.

“Now we hope that on the second or third day of this pause, we will be able to bring to light many of the details that have made this day so difficult,” he told CNN.

It took a day of high-level diplomacy brokered by Qatar and Egypt to ensure the deal did not fall through, a process in which US President Joe Biden also participated by calling Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Israel has said the ceasefire could be extended if Hamas continues to release hostages at a rate of at least 10 per day. A Palestinian source said that 100 hostages could be released.

‘Heartbroken’

While Saturday became a day of high-stakes diplomacy for Qatari and Egyptian mediators, it also meant hours of waiting for the hostages’ families. For some, their happiness was overshadowed by the continued imprisonment of others.

Mirit Regev, the mother of Maya Regev, who was among those released late Saturday, said in a statement released by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, “My heart is torn because my son Itay is still in captivity of Hamas in Gaza.” Forum established to represent families.

Among those released was nine-year-old Irish-Israeli hostage Emily Hand, who was initially thought to have been killed.

“This is a day of great joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family,” Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said in a statement. “For their families, these have been seven weeks of slow and brutal torture,” he said, adding that Ireland was redoubling efforts to work for a permanent ceasefire.

However, for Palestinians, the joy over the release of prisoners from Israeli prisons was a little bittersweet. Israeli police were seen raiding the home of Sawan Bakir on Friday, shortly before the release of his 24-year-old daughter Marah. Israeli police declined to comment.

Sawan Bakir said, “There is no real happiness, even this small happiness we feel while waiting.” “We’re still afraid to feel happy,” he said.

(Reporting by Emily Rose, Bassam Massoud, James McKenzie, Maayan Lubell, Emma Farge, Aidan Lewis, Adam Makri, Nidal al-Mughrabi, Moaz Abd-ElAziz; additional reporting by Sybil de la Hamaday and Jeff Mason in Nantucket, Mass. Writing ) By Humeyra Pamuk, editing by Hugh Lawson and Matthew Lewis)

