by James McKenzie

JERUSALEM, Oct 28 (Reuters) – Hamas said on Saturday its militants in Gaza were ready to respond to Israeli attacks with “full force”, as the Israeli army stepped up its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian territory.

The Palestinian militant group that rules Gaza had earlier said its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in areas near the Israeli border after Israel reported intensified attacks in Gaza.

“In addition to the attacks carried out over the past few days, ground forces are expanding their operations tonight,” Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised news briefing Friday evening. The attack on Gaza may begin.

He said Israel’s air force is carrying out widespread strikes on tunnels and other infrastructure dug by Hamas.

Hamas’s armed wing said late Friday that its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in the central area of ​​Gaza’s northeastern city of Beit Hanoun and al-Burij.

“The al-Qassam Brigades and all Palestinian resistance forces are fully prepared to confront (Israel’s) aggression with full force and thwart its infiltration,” Hamas said in a statement on Saturday morning.

“Netanyahu and his defeated forces will not be able to achieve any military victory,” he said, referring to the Israeli prime minister.

Israeli ground forces massed outside Gaza, where Israel has been waging an intense campaign of aerial bombardment since a deadly October 7 attack by hundreds of Hamas gunmen on Israeli communities near the Strip. Israel says 1,400 people were killed, mostly civilians, and more than 200 were taken hostage, some of them foreign nationals or with dual Israeli nationality.

Al Jazeera, which was broadcasting live footage overnight showing continuous explosions in Gaza, said Israeli airstrikes had hit areas around the enclave’s main hospital.

Reuters was unable to verify reports of attacks near Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

Israel’s military on Friday accused Hamas of using the hospital as a shield for its tunnels and operational centers, a charge the group denied.

UN Assembly supports call for humanitarian ceasefire

On Friday, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution drafted by Arab states calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and calls for aid to reach Gaza and the protection of civilians.

Although not binding, the resolution holds political significance, reflecting the global mood. It passed with applause, with 121 voting in favor, with 44 abstaining and 14 – including Israel and the United States – voting no.

Following Israel’s announcement that it was stepping up operations, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the US supported a halt to Israeli military activity to allow humanitarian aid, fuel and electricity to reach civilians in Gaza.

Kirby would not comment on the expanded ground operation. But he said Washington supports Israel’s right to defend itself and added: “We are not drawing red lines for Israel.”

Kirby also said that if a localized temporary pause is needed to get the more than 200 hostages kidnapped by Hamas out of Gaza, the US supports it.

In Gaza, telecommunications companies and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that Internet and phone services were cut off as a result of Israeli bombardment.

‘Fainted’

“There is currently a blackout in Gaza,” said Paltel, Gaza’s largest telecommunications provider.

The Red Crescent Society said it had completely lost contact with the Gaza operations room and teams working there, and the Hamas-run government said rescue teams were unable to receive emergency calls.

Medecins Sans Frontiers (Doctors Without Borders) said it had been unable to reach some Palestinian colleagues, and said it was particularly concerned about “the patients, medical staff and thousands of families sheltering in Al Shifa hospital and other health facilities”. Is worried about.

Catherine Russell, the head of the UN children’s fund UNICEF, said her agency also could no longer communicate with staff in Gaza.

“I am extremely concerned for their safety and another night of unspeakable horror for the 1 million children in #Gaza,” she posted on Twitter.

Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told MSNBC that Israel was launching its own retaliatory strike against Hamas and that “Gaza will feel our wrath tonight.”

“Until we destroy their military machinery and dismantle their political structures in Gaza, they will continue to be the victims of our military attacks,” he told Fox News. “When this is over, Gaza will be very different.”

Israeli leaders have vowed to wipe out Hamas and kill the leaders and planners of the October 7 attack, which surprised and stunned Israel. Israel has said it is preparing a ground attack, but the US and Arab countries have urged a delay in the operation, which would multiply civilian casualties in the densely populated coastal region and could spark a wider conflict. Is.

Hamas, backed by Israel’s main regional foe Iran, has had years to prepare its defenses. Over the past few years, Israel has uncovered a sophisticated network of tunnels and Hamas has fired missiles at Israel since this month’s attack.

Palestinian health officials say more than 7,000 Palestinians have already been killed by Israeli bombing.

Concerns about the risk of a wider Middle East conflict have grown in recent days as the US has sent more military assets to the region as Israel targets Gaza and Hamas supporters in Lebanon and Syria.

Much of Gaza’s infrastructure, which has been under blockade by Israel and Egypt since 2007, has been destroyed by Israeli bombardment.

According to the Hamas media office, power cuts have lasted for several days, disrupting treatment facilities and depriving Gazans of fresh water, while half of its housing stock has been damaged and 20,000 residential units destroyed. or are no longer fit for habitation.

Palestinians say they have received fresh Israeli military warnings to move from the north to the south of Gaza to escape the deadliest situation in the war.

Gaza residents said travel to the south remains extremely risky amid airstrikes and southern areas that have also been bombed.

Many families have refused to leave, fearing a repeat of the experience of previous wars with Israel, when Palestinians who abandoned their homes and land were never able to return.

(Reporting by James McKenzie, Nidal al-Mughrabi; Additional reporting by Michelle Nicholls; Writing by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Grant McCool)

