By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) – U.S. existing home sales fell to the lowest level in more than 13 years in October, as the highest mortgage rates in two decades and a shortage of homes drove buyers away from the market.

A report from the National Association of Realtors on Tuesday also showed that the average home price last month was the highest it has been in any October. Excluding a surge in November and December, home resales this year are on track to perform at their worst since 1992.

“The combination of higher prices, higher mortgage rates and millions of homeowners who are locked into lower rates and are unwilling to move has cooled the market,” said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, Virginia. Have given.”

Existing home sales fell 4.1% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.79 million units, the lowest level since August 2010 when sales were declining following the expiration of a government tax credit for home buyers.

Home resale value is calculated at the conclusion of the contract. October sales likely reflect contracts signed over the past two months, when the average rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reached levels seen in the late 2000s.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted home sales would fall to a rate of 3.90 million units. Sales fell in the Northeast, West, and densely populated South. They were unchanged in the Midwest, the most affordable region.

Home resales, which make up a large portion of U.S. housing sales, fell 14.6% in October on a year-over-year basis.

Rates on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.31% in the last week of September, before peaking at 7.79% in late October, the highest level since November 2000, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

Although it has retreated after this month’s data showed a cooling labor market and low inflation, the rate averaged 7.44% last week.

Stocks were trading lower on Wall Street as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s October 31-November minutes. 1 meeting later in the day. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices rose.

tight supply

There were 1.15 million pre-owned homes on the market last month, down 5.7% from a year ago. Most homeowners have mortgage rates below 5%, making many reluctant to sell.

NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun told reporters that Realtors will talk with their representatives in the U.S. Congress about government tax incentives for homeowners who have lived in their homes for a long time to help them get their homes on the market. To be encouraged. ,

Yun also noted that even if mortgage rates continue to fall along with U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, affordability will remain a challenge due to the lack of adequate supply. The demand for new homes is increasing due to the shortage of pre-owned homes.

At the October sales pace, the existing inventory of existing homes will take 3.6 months to expire, up from 3.3 months a year earlier. A supply of four to seven months is seen as a healthy balance between supply and demand.

Builders are putting more emphasis on new residential projects, but they are being hampered by high cost of borrowing.

“Homebuilders should take the opportunity to increase supply to the market to meet demand,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

With supply still tight, multiple offers were the norm in some areas, keeping house prices on an upward trend on a year-on-year basis. The median existing home price rose 3.4% from a year earlier to $391,800, the most for any October. About 28% of homes sold last month were above listing price.

Properties typically remained on the market for 23 days in October, up from 21 days a year earlier. Sixty-six percent of homes sold in October were on the market for less than a month.

First-time buyers accounted for 28% of sales, the same as a year ago. That share is well below the 40% that economists and realtors say is needed for a strong housing market.

Total cash sales in transactions were 29% compared to 26% a year ago. Distressed sales, including foreclosures, represent only 2% of transactions, almost unchanged from last year.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)

