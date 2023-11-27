by James McKenzie

JERUSALEM, Nov 27 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said he hoped a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas could last as long as hostages the terrorist group took, including a 4-year-old Israeli, were being released. 17 more people have been freed. -American girl.

Hamas said it wanted to extend the pause in fighting, which will enter its fourth and final agreed day on Monday, if Israel made serious efforts to increase the number of Palestinian detainees released. Twenty-nine teenage Palestinian prisoners were released by Israel on Sunday, bringing the total to 117 since the ceasefire began.

Hamas said it had handed over 13 Israelis, three Thais and one with Russian citizenship, and the International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed it had successfully transferred them from Gaza on Sunday.

Biden said 4-year-old hostage Abigail Aden had witnessed her parents being killed during an attack by Hamas fighters in Israel on October 7 and had been held since then.

“What she endured is unimaginable,” Biden said at a news conference in the US.

Israel’s Channel 13 said Abigail was going to the hospital for a checkup. Her grandfather, Carmel Aden, told Reuters he “just couldn’t believe” that she had returned, thanking Biden for “all the help he gave us.”

The four-day ceasefire agreed last week is the first halt in fighting in seven weeks after Hamas killed 1,200 people and took about 240 hostages back into Gaza.

In response to that attack, Israel bombed the enclave and launched a ground offensive in the north. Gaza health officials say about 14,800 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he spoke to Biden about the release of the hostages, adding that he would welcome extending the temporary cease-fire if it meant 10 detainees would be freed for each additional day. . However, Netanyahu said he also told Biden that, at the end of the ceasefire, “we will return with full force to achieve our goals: the elimination of Hamas, ensuring that Gaza does not return to its original form.” Return; and of course the release of all our hostages.”

According to Palestinian news agency WAFA, Palestinians welcomed the freed prisoners with joy in Ramallah.

One of the detainees released on Sunday, 17-year-old Omar Abdullah al-Hajj, said he was kept in the dark about what was happening in the outside world.

“I can’t believe I’m free now but my happiness is incomplete because our brothers are still in prison and then there’s all the news about Gaza that I still have to know about,” he told Reuters.

delicate deal

Sunday’s hostage release followed Saturday’s release of 13 Israelis – six of them women and seven teenagers or children. On Friday, the first day of the ceasefire, Hamas released 24 hostages. A Palestinian source said that 100 hostages may eventually be freed.

Qatar, Egypt and the United States are pushing for the ceasefire to be extended beyond Monday but it is unclear whether that will happen.

Clashes and accusations threaten to derail the current deal.

The killing of a Palestinian farmer in the central Gaza Strip had previously heightened those concerns. The Palestinian Red Crescent said the farmer died after being targeted by Israeli forces east of Gaza’s Maghazi refugee camp.

Violence also flared up in the West Bank, where Israeli forces killed seven Palestinians, including two minors, and at least one gunman late Saturday and early Sunday, medics and local sources said.

immense relief

The deal avoided an earlier threat when Hamas’s armed wing said on Saturday it was delaying the release of the hostages until Israel met all ceasefire conditions, including a commitment to let aid trucks into northern Gaza. Can’t do it.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said Qatari diplomats are now present in Gaza to monitor the entry and delivery of their country’s aid.

A U.N. official participating in a humanitarian convoy to northern Gaza said Sunday that aid groups were on track to deliver the largest shipment in more than a month, adding that thin, emaciated residents were leaving their homes as soon as the water arrived. Quenching the thirst.

“People are so desperate and you can see in the eyes of adults that they haven’t eaten anything,” James Elder of the U.N. children’s agency told Reuters via video link from southern Gaza after returning from Gaza City.

Even as aid supplies were flowing north, Eldar said he had seen hundreds of Gazans heading in the other direction, fearing Israeli bombardment again if the four-day ceasefire was not prolonged. It will start.

“People are so afraid that this pause will not continue,” he said.

(Reporting by Reuters Bureau; Writing by Rafael Satter and Lincoln Feist; Editing by Dianne Craft and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Source