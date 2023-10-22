Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

A senior executive and two former employees of WPP-owned media agency GroupM have been detained by Chinese authorities on alleged bribery charges.

The Shanghai Public Security Bureau’s economic crime investigation department has “resolved” a commercial bribery case involving an advertising company, officials said in a statement late Saturday.

The statement did not name the company but said a senior executive and two others had been detained. The two others are former GroupM employees, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Financial Times reported on Friday that Chinese police had raided the Shanghai offices of GroupM, detained a senior executive and interrogated several others.

The police said in a statement that the three detained had “taken huge bribes by taking advantage of their position” while working for the company between 2019 and February this year. It said that the investigation is ongoing.

WPP declined to comment on Sunday.

GroupM, WPP’s wholly owned media buying and planning agency, is one of the largest agencies in its sector with 42,000 employees globally. The unit charged clients $60 billion last year, about a third of WPP’s total annual revenue of £14 billion. China is a key market for the group, with advertising revenue expected to grow nearly 8 percent this year to $150.6 billion.

China is the second-largest advertising market after the US, with more than $223 billion projected to be spent on ads this year, according to China-focused market research group Daxue Consulting.

Industry insiders say China’s advertising sector is rife with corruption. Last month, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reached a $26 million settlement with Clear Channel Outdoor for violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act after its local subsidiary pleaded guilty to bribing Chinese government officials to obtain advertising contracts. Was found.

The GroupM-related arrests in Shanghai highlight how China’s anti-corruption investigators are increasingly targeting the private sector.

Over the past 10 years, a crackdown on corruption in China has become a feature of Xi Jinping’s leadership, netting thousands of high-ranking Communist Party officials.

However, in recent years sectors ranging from property and finance to healthcare and tobacco have come under the radar of investigators, often leading to the arrests of not only corrupt officials and party members, but also members of the country’s entrepreneurial class. .

The investigation comes amid growing fears over personal security among foreign-linked businessmen in China following Beijing’s crackdown on the operations of foreign consultancy and due diligence groups.

The business community in China has been shaken in recent months by a number of investigations involving international consultancy Bain & Company as well as due diligence group Mintz and China-focused consultancy CapVision.

This is despite concurrent efforts by Xi’s administration to encourage foreign investment in China as it faces one of the country’s most bleak growth outlooks in decades.

