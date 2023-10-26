WPP is in trouble due to advertising slowdown and bribery investigation

WPP Lifer: Mark Reid joined the company in 1989 after graduating from Cambridge

WPP boss Mark Read is under pressure to turn around the struggling firm’s fortunes after the advertising giant reported more disappointing results.

It issued its second consecutive profit warning in as many quarters, blaming a decline in customer spending in the US and China.

What is worrying for Reed is that poor results and falling valuations have fueled takeover speculation as its share price has fallen 19 per cent this year and there is reportedly interest from US private equity firms.

Blackstone and Silverlake have been identified as interested parties but it is unclear how serious they are.

Meanwhile, the group is embroiled in an ongoing bribery scandal in China, a market identified by Reed as having major growth potential.

Danny Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, said: ‘Mark Read has done a good job of steadying the ship since his appointment in 2018, but with the share price falling, he is starting to underperform despite the tough backdrop. There is pressure to do it.

Reid has spent his entire career at WPP, joining from Cambridge in 1989, and his previous roles included chief executive of WPP’s digital holdings and head of strategy.

In its third quarter trading update yesterday Reed admitted it had underperformed, as revenue fell 0.6 per cent. He said: ‘Our performance has been impacted by the cautious spending trends seen in the second quarter, particularly among technology customers.’

The business was hit by weakness from technology customers in the US and China. Like-for-like sales declined 4.2 percent in both countries, offset by growth in the UK and India.

Sales in Germany were also low. WPP cut its full-year sales growth expectations to between 0.5 percent and 1 percent from 1.5 percent to 3 percent.

Susannah Streeter, head of markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘It is not good to be forced to issue a second revenue warning in a year and Reed now needs to rev the engines and turn this ship around.

‘But they face a whirlpool of challenges, as tech spending in North America slows down, while China’s sluggish economy proves to be another headwind.

‘There are plans to continue consolidating and streamlining operations with a cost-cutting roadmap unveiled in January, but with the global economy likely to slow further, sustained growth is likely to prove elusive.’ The results complete a rotten week for Reed.

WPP fired an executive from its owned agency on Tuesday after police in China detained the employee on suspicion of bribery. Two other people, who are not currently employed by WPP, are being investigated.

Patrick Xu, chief executive of GroupM China and country managing director of WPP China, was questioned but not detained.

WPP has launched its own investigation but said it could not comment further while police proceedings continued.

It comes as the company prepares to update shareholders at Capital Markets Day in January on its strategy to boost growth and cut costs.

Meanwhile, it will merge the two agencies and plans to streamline GroupM in a bid to save £100m by 2025.

It did not rule out job cuts, but did not comment on how many positions might be affected.

It will merge VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson to form VML, which will launch on January 1. This division is expected to generate about 25 percent of the total revenue.

WPP said GroupM would continue its simplification plan by merging the finance, IT and HR services of its four agency brands.

Streeter said: ‘Given the sharp decline in the share price and the weakening of the pound against the dollar in recent months, there is speculation that WPP could become the target of a takeover by private equity.

‘However, with a market capitalization of £7.28 billion it is still a giant in the advertising world, and so it will be a very big fish to swallow.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk