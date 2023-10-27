WPP cuts profit forecast after sluggish quarter

(Photo via WPP Media Library)

Big Tech is buoyed by digital advertising dollars, but they aren’t marketing themselves much — which is quite disappointing for Big Advertising.

London-based advertising agency WPP on Thursday issued a cut to its profit outlook for the second time in consecutive quarters, citing major headwinds. This week, surging advertising revenues fueled Big Tech’s own earnings report.

Big Tech Snaps Back

The post-pandemic world has not been at all kind to the digital advertising ecosystem, with most companies cutting marketing budgets over the past two years, a decline that coincided with Apple’s plight to tighten privacy policies on its devices. Price reductions in mobile web advertising are in process. But Alphabet, Meta and even its oft-reviled little cousin Snap have reported much-needed surges in ad revenue.

Snap saw growth in ad sales after two quarters of decline. Similarly, Google also saw growth in YouTube ad revenue after three quarters of advertising decline. Meta saw advertising revenue increase 24% year-over-year to $33.6 billion.

Unfortunately for WPP, which counts Meta, Google and Microsoft among its clients, Big Tech isn’t redirecting that ad revenue into its own marketing budget:

WPP CEO Mark Read cited “careful spending” by technology clients and particularly highlighted financial Times Meta cut its marketing spend by nearly 25% in the most recent quarter.

US net revenues fell by more than 4% in the most recent quarter, with a similar decline in China, another key market for WPP. The company cut its revenue growth forecast in half to just 0.5%-1%, following an earlier forecast cut in August.

Condemnation: The revenue decline isn’t the only bad news from China for WPP. foot Last week it was reported that local police had raided the Shanghai offices of WPP subsidiary GroupM and detained a senior executive on bribery charges. WPP has fired the employee and said it is cooperating with authorities. Still, this is not exactly the type of discussion one typically tries to generate.

