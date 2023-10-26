WPP cuts outlook again as tech clients reduce marketing spend

The firm now expects flat growth of 0.5-1.0 per cent in 2023

The group expected flat revenue growth of 1.5 to 3 percent in August.

WPP cut its outlook for the second time in as many quarters as technology clients continue to cut marketing spend.

The company, whose agencies also include Ogilvy, said it now expects like-for-like growth of only 0.5 to 1 percent for 2023 after a 0.6 percent decline in revenue less pass-through costs last quarter.

The market expected WPP to post 1 percent growth in 2023.

WPP’s like-for-like revenue fell 0.6 percent in the quarter due to lower pass-through costs while the market expected 1.0 percent growth.

Mark Reid, chief executive of WPP, said: ‘Our headline performance in the third quarter was below our expectations and we continue to be impacted by the cautious spending trends we saw in the second quarter, particularly at technology clients, which have a higher impact in GroupM. Felt. In the summer compared to the first half.’

Reed notes that Meta, which published its results this week, has reduced marketing spend by 24 percent.

He told Reuters news agency: ‘Technology companies… are considering their marketing spends very carefully.

‘But I think in the long run it will take care of itself.’

Earlier, the company lowered its revenue guidance after US tech clients cut advertising spending and slower than expected growth in China.

In an August trading update, the group told shareholders it expected flat revenue growth of 1.5 to 3 percent in 2023, down from previous guidance of 3 to 5 percent growth.

It also reported that comparable revenues rose 3.5 percent to £7.2 billion in the first half, but second-quarter growth slowed to 2.3 percent.

WPP shares were down 3.24 per cent at 668.60p in morning trading on Thursday.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk