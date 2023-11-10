WOW connects military community to entrepreneurship

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, veterans have historically served as an entrepreneurial force in the U.S., with nearly 2 million veteran-owned businesses in 2018; However, the number of veteran-owned businesses is declining and US Veterans Magazine reports that only 4.5% of veterans have opened a business after 9/11. The Center for Entrepreneurship seeks to reverse this trend and empower the 1,600 military-connected students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to start or grow business endeavors.

Through a new program led by the National Veterans Leadership Foundation, Tutu Wah, a junior accounting major from Lincoln, serves as an advocate for the center’s entrepreneurial military community. He holds weekly office hours at the center every Wednesday, 4-5 p.m., planning events and connecting military-affiliated students with entrepreneurship resources.

“TuTu helps us intentionally connect and serve a segment of students who have historically been very entrepreneurial. We are excited to foster relationships with military-connected students through outreach and valuable peer-to-peer interactions,” said Amanda Metcalf, program and external relations manager for the Center for Entrepreneurship.

Wah, a mechanic in the U.S. Army for four years, is currently serving in the Army Reserve while pursuing graduate school at Nebraska. He took three entrepreneurship classes last year and is looking forward to working with other students this year.

Wah said, “I want to help connect people to create a culture that facilitates camaraderie, like they had in the Army, as they work toward their goals.” “Dr. After taking a franchising class with Lindsey Thomson, I decided that my major project would be helping experienced people pursue franchising opportunities. In addition to planning a program with franchise experts, I hope I can help the center solve common problems or obstacles these students face.

The course on Franchising (ENTR 425) is open to all majors because franchising can be found in every industry. Thomson, assistant professor of practice in management and director of business development for the Center for Entrepreneurship, believes Wow’s focus on franchising opportunities for veterans makes sense for several reasons.

“Franchising is a valuable opportunity for experienced people as they learn to become incredible leaders and teammates in service. The franchise model requires both independent work and a close managed relationship with the franchisor. Investing in a franchise business comes with a full support team, including a business coach, so it can be more successful from the start. Additionally, veterans qualify for special loans through the Small Business Association, and many franchise brands offer discounts for veterans,” Thompson said.

Wah is one of six military community advocates currently serving at the university. Leadership positions specialize in a college or focus area such as entrepreneurship and report to the university’s Center for Military and Veteran Success.

“Our military community advocates help us better serve this group by building community, understanding common challenges and helping create programming,” said Joe Brownell, executive director of the Military and Veteran Success Center. “This group of people want to do things on their own and often don’t feel comfortable asking for help. If Tutu engages just one more student we haven’t been able to reach yet and connects them to resources to help them succeed, it’s all worth it.

On November 13 at 4 pm, Howard L. Meet Wow and entrepreneurship faculty at an open house for military-connected students in the Center for Entrepreneurship in Hawks Hall Room 315.

Source: news.unl.edu