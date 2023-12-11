Robo-advice can be a cheaper, lower-effort option for non-professional investors, but the lack of human input also has its disadvantages.

Even before the rise of AI, human tasks were becoming increasingly more automated.

Turn the clock back 50 years, and whether you’re in a bank, at a station, or in a factory, you’ll see that more workers are now performing tasks now performed by machines.

2008 is widely cited as the year of birth of automated financial advisory services, also known as robo-advisors.

Before then, professional software existed, but the late 2000s saw the founding of the world’s first publicly available robo-advisor site, known as Betterment.

According to Investopedia, the robo-advice industry has since been undergoing “explosive growth”, and client assets managed by robo-advisors are expected to reach $3 trillion or €2.78 trillion by the end of 2023.

By 2027, this number is projected to reach $5 trillion worldwide.

What do robo-advisors actually do?

Since there are a range of robo-advisors available to choose from nowadays, there’s no one-size-fits-all explanation for how they work, but we’ll start by focusing on their most well-known function: investment portfolio management. Can.

When you sign up for a certain robo-product, you’ll be asked to input information about yourself, which typically includes areas like your risk aversion, your goals, and how much time you want to devote to your portfolio. Will focus on.

Based on these responses, the software will be able to create a tailored investment plan, although different products have different levels of personalization and automation.

Robo-advisors are often a good option for busy people who are new to the world of investing, as algorithms can do a lot of the work for you.

How much do they cost?

Euronews Business asked Matthias Fischer, professor of banking and finance at Nuremberg Tech University in Germany, what advice he would give to people using robo-advisors for the first time.

One tip is to know what level of risk you’re signing up for (a high stock-to-bond ratio in your portfolio is a big gamble), but Professor Fisher also cautions investors to be wary of high fees. Said.

Although some companies do not charge a set amount for using their robo-advisors, most companies will ask for a management fee, meaning a percentage of your assets will be deducted from your account at regular intervals.

There’s also another additional layer of expenses to think about, which is how much you’ll pay to exchange-traded fund (ETF) companies.

In simple terms, an ETF is a basket of different investments such as stocks, bonds and commodities, and this bundle is owned by a provider.

Investors (such as those using robo-advisors) can buy a share of that basket and earn dividends on it, but you must pay a fee.

That said, ETFs generally have lower fees than other types of funds, and the total cost of using a robo-advisor is typically much lower than what you’d pay when seeking human advice. Is.

As a result, many proponents of robo-advisors say they have the potential to democratize financial guidance and reduce inequality.

Marie Briere, head of Investors Intelligence and Academic Partnerships at the Amundi Investment Institute in France, said robo-advice is more financially accessible than traditional advice and pointed out that the software tends to be more effective for the less wealthy.

This is because “investors have less equity invested” in the beginning, which means the robot can add more profits.

Should you trust the advice?

One of the key factors determining the growth of the robo-advice industry is consumer trust.

At the moment, few studies attempt to measure how much confidence investors actually have in automated financial advice, but the level of confidence is likely to increase as a more tech-savvy generation begins to invest.

According to Briere, providing detailed explanations of the workings of robo-advisor decisions is an important way to improve user confidence.

Plus, using automated advisors actually carries less risk than talking to humans, he said.

“Robo-advisor […] are actually less likely to be biased than human advisors,” Briere said. “For example, some research has shown that young people and women are often less well served by their human financial advisors.”

According to the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Board of Standards, only 23.6% of all CFP registered advisors in the US in 2022 were women, and only 1.9% were Black.

Given these disparities, some argue that advice given to underrepresented groups will not be tailored to their specific needs.

Scott Smith, director of advisory relationships at Cerulli Associates, agreed that robo-advisors are a less risky option for investors because they have “no subjective emotional overlay,” meaning they won’t act on intuition.

That said, he pointed out that once investments get larger, robo-advisors have their limitations, as it becomes harder for them to integrate softer factors like family dynamics and health into their calculations.

“When life starts to get more complicated, you want more things […] Getting married, raising kids, sharing all those things, they’re much bigger than just a portfolio.”

In these cases, another possible option for investors is to use a hybrid robo-advisor.

This means there is the option to speak to a human expert, although the investment service is partially automated.

“I don’t think we can underestimate the importance of human financial advisors in the future,” Smith said – a message that will undoubtedly be welcomed by professionals in the industry.

– The content of this article is not investment advice.

