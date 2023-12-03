Would you tell a stranger how much you make? – BBC News

By Tink Llewellyn

BBC News

10 minutes ago

Aidan Al-Sadd takes to the streets of Cardiff to ask people how much they earn

Would you tell a stranger on the street how much you make?

That’s exactly what 23-year-old plasterer Macaulay Preece did when he was approached by TikTok influencer Aydan Al-Saad on the streets of Cardiff.

Human resources consultant Aydan travels the world asking people about their salaries, and says being more open can help achieve equal pay and motivate people to ask for a raise.

Research shows that younger Gen Z employees are more likely to share their salary information with a coworker.

“Depending on the job or contract I get, I can earn anything between £5,000 and £20,000 a year,” said Macaulay, from Blackwood, Caerphilly County.

He went into the plastering trade with his family, but despite asking “several times”, he said his salary was never increased.

Some of Aydan’s most popular videos, which have received over two million views, include him talking to a nurse and an electrician.

Macaulay Preece earns up to £20,000 a year as a plasterer

Aydan, 35, said the younger generation, especially those born between 1996 and 2010 – known as Gen Z, are curious to know how much different jobs pay, and they are looking for pay increases. Also want suggestions about.

According to a 2022 survey conducted by YouGov for US comparison site Bankrate, 42% of Gen Z had shared their salary information with a co-worker or other professional contact, compared to only 19% of baby boomers born between 1946 and 1964. Compared to the Boomers.

What is salary transparency?

Salary transparency is the practice of openly sharing salary-related information with colleagues and friends.

This includes companies displaying salaries in job advertisements and being more open with their employees about how much they can expect to be paid in different roles.

The European Union and some US states have come up with pay transparency laws that aim to force companies to be more open with their employees and recruiters.

While companies in the UK with more than 250 employees are required to report their gender pay gap data, there is currently no UK law enforcing pay transparency, although a pilot scheme is underway.

Food bank administrator Sarah Redwood used to be a youth worker, but she found it difficult to manage her hours with three children.

The 46-year-old, from Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, then worked in a café but “wanted something more meaningful” and has been working in a food bank for six years.

Food bank worker Sarah Redwood said she wanted a job that didn’t conflict with her values

She said: “Last month my net pay was £1,348.18.

“I feel like as a team we make a difference every day and I go to bed and sleep peacefully knowing I’m not doing anything that conflicts with my values.

“I know we’ve all got bills to pay and I know money’s really tight right now, but I just want to look back and feel like I lived my life to the fullest. And we’ve also earned money to keep a roof over our heads.”

Paul Davies, 58, who has been a bus driver for 22 years, said the average salary for his role was £30,000 a year.

Does he think it’s worth it for what he does? Not for the responsibility that bus drivers take.

“I want £50,000 a year. The public don’t just pay their rent and go from A to B. The abuse you get is unbelievable sometimes.”

Paul Davis has been a bus driver for 22 years

Audiologist Nasrah Asghar tests and recommends hearing aids. She has been in the job for 10 years and said the best part is how rewarding the job can be, “because it is life-changing for people”.

“It’s commission-based so it can go up to £50,000 a year,” he said.

Asked if she thought she was paid fairly, Nasra said: “Yes, absolutely. I’m really happy with my salary.”

Audiologist Nasrah Asghar says her work is rewarding and she is happy with her salary

Aydan said the people he asks are surprisingly willing to talk openly about their salaries.

He said: “People are actually very happy to stop and chat.

“Money is seen as a taboo thing. We’re told we shouldn’t talk about it, and in fact this has led some people to have quite an unhealthy relationship with money.

“And I think having open conversations about pay transparency gives people the ability to find out, ‘Am I being paid fairly?’”

Rob Dance says he has taken “significant steps” to improve transparency at his firm

Bridgend tech firm Rock, which has more than 100 staff, is creating a pay transparency “wall”, where every job role and pay band will be added to a virtual wall that staff can see.

Entrepreneur Rob Dance, 40, said: “It is empowering for employees to know where they stand and what they can aspire to achieve in terms of salary and compensation.

“This is more than a policy, it is a commitment to fairness and equity in the workplace.”

Mr Dance started his technical support and consultancy firm with just £1,000 from his parents’ garage, after selling his Renault 5 to get the cash.

Mr Dance said his company was expecting to publish all its roles and salary bands internally after going through a re-banding process following the Covid pandemic, and already displays salaries in job adverts.

He said: “We found that being transparent about salary and even general information helps highlight career progression and earning potential, which is especially important for young workers facing uncertain job markets. Is vitally important.

“Employees appreciate transparency, recognizing it as a commitment to fairness and a tool for planning their careers.”

Is there still a gender pay gap?

According to equal pay campaigners the Fawcett Society, many women and men in the same jobs are still paid at different levels.

The research they conducted to mark Equal Pay Day found that at the current rate of change, the gender pay gap will not close until 2051.

Jemima Olchowski, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said: “Pay privacy is part of the problem and means women can’t know whether they are being paid equally and fairly.

“Even if they suspect that a man is earning more, it is almost impossible to do anything about it and it has to change.

“Women need an enforceable right to know what their colleagues earn so they can challenge unequal pay.

“Men can help their female colleagues by simply telling them what they earn.”

Aydan said she started making her videos after witnessing huge gender and race pay gaps during her 13-year HR career, with women in some teams being paid £20,000 less than men at the same level.

“I’ve gotten some really nice messages where people have come up to me and gone, ‘I didn’t realize that role existed’ or ‘I didn’t realize I was being paid less’ and from watching one of my videos What really inspires them is to go and speak, pursue a new career, or pursue something they are passionate about.

“And every time I get a message like that, it makes what I’m doing so much more worthwhile.”

