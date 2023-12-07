Investment management firm Claret Asset Management released its third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. As the fund indicated, after the second-best first half of the century, the market bullishness faced challenges in the third quarter of 2023. The S&P 500 recorded a loss of 3.27% in the three months ending September 30, 2023. Analysts say this decline in interest rates resulted from the Federal Reserve’s measures to control inflation. The Canadian market fared slightly better, losing only 2.7% during the quarter. Take some time to review the fund’s top 5 holdings to get an idea of ​​their primary investment choices for 2023.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Claret Asset Management mentioned NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and explained its insights for the company. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a Santa Clara, California-based multinational technology company with a market capitalization of $1.1 trillion. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has returned 218.64% since the beginning of the year, while its trailing 12-month return has increased by 191.27%. The stock closed at $465.66 per share on December 05, 2023.

Here’s what Claret Asset Management said about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“We mentioned in a previous letter that the “Magnificent Seven” also included nvidia corporation, which dominated the performance of the S&P 500. We may have made you feel like we were bearish because we don’t find the Magnificent 7 attractive. Let’s be clear: We are not so pessimistic as to believe there are only 7 opportunities for growth across the entire global equity market. In fact, we are optimistic and think opportunities abound. “Not in everyone’s current 7 favorite stocks.”

Our calculations show that NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) isn’t on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. We also mentioned NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in another article. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was in 180 hedge fund portfolios at the end of Q2 2023, compared to 175 funds the previous quarter. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has returned -4.08% over the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and major investors on our Hedge Fund Investor Letters Q3 2023 page.

