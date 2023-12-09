Would you dare to invest in Apple (AAPL)?

White Brook Capital Partners, an investment management firm, released its third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. White Brook Capital Partners maintained its outperformance year-to-date against the S&P MidCap 400, rising 6.49% compared to the index’s 4.28% gain. However, that’s less than the S&P 500’s impressive gain of 12.85%. Take some time to review the fund’s top 5 holdings to get an idea of ​​their primary investment choices for 2023.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, White Brook Capital raised stakes in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and gave his insights for the company. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a Cupertino, California-based multinational technology company with a $3.0 trillion market capitalization. Apple Inc. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has returned 45.75% since the beginning of the year, while its trailing-12-month return is up 27.93%. The stock closed at $193.42 per share on December 05, 2023.

White Brook Capital downgraded Apple Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:AAPL) said:

“The Magnificent Seven, which underpins the performance of the S&P 500, includes Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), now comprises about 30% of the S&P500’s market capitalization. At least three of the seven stocks face increased downside risk and are already suffering from high penetration, weak end markets, competitive risk and elevated valuations. They have been remarkably resilient to increased interest rates and the prospect of slower growth. On the other hand, small and midcap stocks have been systematically punished due to recession fears and have continued to drive up prices even as better outcomes have become more probable. Today, it is relatively easy to find attractive investments in the region.”

Pixabay/Public Domain

Our calculations show that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) ranks 10th on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. We discussed Apple Inc. in another article. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is also mentioned. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was in 134 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 135 funds the previous quarter. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has returned 0.92% over the last 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and major investors on our Hedge Fund Investor Letters Q3 2023 page.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source