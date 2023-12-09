Would Ford Stock Perform Well in a Potential Market Drop?

There is one certainty in the stock market: prices will go up and down, showing bullish and bearish sentiment. It mimics humans and their emotional makeup.

Although rising asset prices are fun to experience, market declines can be devastating to your portfolio – and your psychology. That is why it is a good idea to try to find businesses that can perform well even in this type of adverse environment.

does ford (F 1.76%) stock fits this description? Let’s take a closer look at the auto manufacturer.

expectations matter

Market decline can happen for many reasons.

But I think the most obvious thing is that investors expect tough times ahead for the economy. This could mean rising unemployment, soft consumer spending, corporate layoffs, or slowing revenue and earnings growth. Investors probably fear that a recession is coming, so they sell riskier assets and move into cash or Treasuries, for example, which are viewed as safe holdings.

We saw this change in mentality in 2022, when S&P 500 And this nasdaq composite Dropped 19% and 33% respectively. The US was not in an official recession last year, but as rising interest rates provided better returns on less risky assets, a shift in investor sentiment resulted in lower stock prices.

But will Ford be able to survive the gloomy market environment of 2022? no way. The Detroit automaker saw its shares drop 44% last year, a poor performance compared to broader indices.

If the market is headed for a potential downturn, investors should probably stay away from owning Ford stock.

What about the basics?

Of course, we know that stock prices vary by a company’s underlying fundamentals. Even businesses that are otherwise excellent can still experience meaningful share-price declines. Just look at all the FAANG stocks and how they performed in 2022.

A compelling argument can be made that Ford is not a quality business.

First of all, as is the case with any carmaker, it is a cyclical company. Ford is counting on low interest rates to make it more affordable for consumers to buy a new car. Sustained revenue and earnings growth requires a strong economic backdrop. However, the issue is that this is completely out of the company’s control.

Ford is not a recession-proof enterprise. And these types of businesses certainly don’t have the odds in their favor during a market crash.

Additionally, the nature of the auto industry means Ford will always have a heavy debt load and massive capital expenditures on an ongoing basis. Research and development for cars, building new factories, paying a massive unionized workforce, and spending on marketing efforts are all incredibly expensive. And given the fact that the industry is highly competitive, Ford has no ability to concede defeat in these areas (unless losing market share to rivals is a problem).

companies like O’Reilly Automotive And AUTOZONEOn the other hand, have proven recession-resilient. Demand for the equipment and supplies they sell has remained strong during difficult economic times. This is because consumers still need functioning vehicles in their daily lives. So it’s no surprise that shares of both companies are up about 20% in 2022, a completely different performance than Ford or the index.

Even this year, when the broader market has bounced back well and rewarded investors, Ford has not participated in the rally. At the time of this writing, the stock is down 8% so far in 2023.

The bottom line is that Ford shares don’t seem to be doing well Or Bad time. And that’s discouraging for anyone considering adding the business to their portfolio.

Neil Patel and his clients have no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com