Worthington Ent. Worthington Steel spin-off to complete on December 1

(Photo illustration by Igor Golovaniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) LightRocket via Getty Images

On November 9, 2023, Worthington Enterprises



Worry

announced that its Board of Directors has approved the demerger of its steel processing business (Worthington Steel). Effective December 1, the company was renamed Worthington Enterprises, Inc. and the company’s shares began trading on the NYSE under the symbol “WOR”. On December 1, 2023, Worthington Enterprises (NYSE: WOR, $45.56, market capitalization $2.3 billion) acquired Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE: WS, $22.20, market capitalization $1.1 billion). Following the separation, both companies resumed ‘regular-way’ trading on 12/1. On the first day of ‘regular trading’, WOR shares opened at $47.11 and closed at $45.56, after trading between $45.51 and $47.62. Shares of WS opened at $24.10 and closed at $22.20, after trading between $22.20 and $24.99.

Worthington Enterprise Price Performance and Spin-Off Details Spin-off Research

Worthington Enterprises distributed 100% of the outstanding shares of Worthington Steel (WS) common stock to WOR stockholders on a pro rata basis. WOR shareholders received one ordinary share of WS for each ordinary share of WOR held as of the record date of 11/21. Following the spin-off, Worthington Enterprises operates building products, consumer products and sustainable energy solutions businesses. Worthington Steel operates a steel processing business. Following the spin-off, Worthington Enterprises (WOR) remained in the S&P SmallCap 600, while Worthington Steel (WS) was added to the S&P SmallCap 600, replacing the sleep number.

SNBR

Corp. (SNBR), effective before the open of trading on 12/1.

evaluation and recommendation

We value Worthington Enterprises (WOR) using the EV/EBITDA valuation methodology. Our intrinsic value of $48.00 for WOR (previously: $47.00) is based on 2024e EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.3x for the Consumer Products segment (~6% premium to peer multiple of 8.7x), 8.2x for the Building Products segment (4% premium to peer multiple of ~7.9x), and 13.0x for Sustainable Energy Solutions (~3% premium to peer multiple of 12.6x). We initiate coverage on WOR with a ‘Hold’ rating with an estimated upside of 5.4% from the current market price of $45.56 on 12/1. Our fair value estimate for Worthington Steel (spin-off) is $24.00 per share (previously: $23.00), based on a 2024e EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.0x for the steel processing business (~10 on an average peer multiple of 7.8x % Discount) . We initiate coverage on Worthington Steel with a ‘Hold’ rating on 12/1 with an estimated upside of 8.1% from the current market price of $22.20.

Key Functions, Key Data WS and Top 5 Shareholders Spin-off Research

investment thesis

After spin-off, Worthington Enterprises (Remenco) business guarantees a high multiple

Following the separation, Worthington Industries is expected to become a market-leading company with leading brands in attractive end markets in consumer products, construction products and sustainable energy solutions. Since the price of WOR will no longer be highly correlated to the price of steel, this is expected to provide opportunities for premium sector multiples. Spinning off the more cyclical steel processing business will enable Worthington Enterprises (WOR), a higher-margin and less cyclical business, to attract higher multiples. In contrast, the steel processing business has lower margins and greater cyclicality. As a result, we have assigned a premium 2024e EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.3x to Consumer Products, 8.2x to Building Products and 13.0x to Sustainable Energy Solutions, while the Steel Processing business has an assigned multiple of 7.0x .

As a more focused company, Worthington Enterprises is well-positioned to capitalize on major trends in sustainability, technology, remodeling and construction and outdoor living. Despite the current softness in near-term demand due to inflation and higher interest rates, the company will continue to pursue a growth strategy focused on leveraging its strong new product pipeline of sustainable, technology-enabled solutions. Furthermore, WOR is expected to have a high-margin and asset-light profile with a healthy balance sheet, enabling strong free cash flow generation and shareholder returns. Following the separation, given its sustainable competitive advantage and exposure to a less cyclical business, WOR will look to leverage its brands such as WAVE, Coleman, Bernzomatic, Clarkdietrich and Balloon Time to drive organic growth, focusing on strategic Will be in good condition for. The M&A will drive inorganic growth, and benefit from continued meaningful free cash flow deployment.

Worthington Steel (spin-off) set to take advantage of key market trends

Following the spin-off, Worthington Steel is expected to become a market-leading, value-added steel processor and manufacturer of electrical steel lamination and automotive light weighting solutions, capitalizing on the growing opportunities in electrification, sustainability and infrastructure spending. Ready for. , It is expected to have a differentiated capability set and sophisticated supply chain and price risk management solutions to serve blue-chip customers, grow market share and enhance margins. Additionally, Worthington Steel is expected to benefit from the return of manufacturing in the US and the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which will boost demand for steel. Despite risks such as commodity price fluctuations, the company’s long-term outlook remains positive. With a market leading position in the North American carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blank industries, aided by the recent acquisition of Tempel Steel Company (Tempel), Spinco has become one of the largest global producers of electrical steel laminations. Worthington Steel is uniquely positioned to capitalize on several key growth trends, including the global decarbonization of transportation (80% of passenger vehicles sold globally in 2030 are expected to be battery or hybrid), the energy transition to renewable sources ($ 25 billion available). tax credits for manufacturers of renewable energy equipment), and the restoration of aging US infrastructure (signing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill in 2021). Additionally, Worthington Steel’s operational footprint provides strategic jurisdictional advantages due to its proximity to its suppliers and automobile OEM customer base. As a result, the company is well-positioned to benefit from financial incentives in the form of tax credits and rebates to localize the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem in North America and globally.

Evaluation

A]Worthington Enterprises, Inc.:

EV/EBITDA Valuation: Post-spin-off, Worthington Enterprises comprises the company’s Consumer Products, Building Products and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. Our intrinsic value for WOR is $48.00 (previously: $47.00) based on a 2024e EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.3x for the Consumer Products segment (~6% premium to peer multiple of 8.7x), 8.2x for the Building Products segment ( ~4% premium to peer multiple of ~7.9x), and 13.0x for Sustainable Energy Solutions (~3% premium to peer multiple of 12.6x). The premium assigned to each segment affects the value of the company’s brand offering and market position. We assume net debt of $84.3 million in 2024, taking into account the ~$150 million cash payment made by Spinco to WOR (Stub) at the time of the separation. We initiate coverage on WOR with a ‘Hold’ rating with an estimated upside of 5.4% from the current market price of $45.56 on 12/1.

2024E EV EBITDA and Peer Analysis Worthington Enterprise Spin-off Research

B]Worthington Steel, Inc. (spin-off):

Post-spin-off, Worthington Steel consisted of a steel processing business. Our fair value estimate for Worthington Steel (spin-off) is $24.00 (previously: $23.00) per share, based on the steel processing business at a 2024E EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.0x (a ~10% discount to the median peer multiple of 7.8x ) and net debt due 2024e of $127.3 million. The discount to the median peer multiple reflects its relatively smaller business scale compared to its larger peers. We initiate coverage on Worthington Steel with a ‘Hold’ rating on 12/1 with an estimated upside of 8.1% from the current market price of $22.20.

2024E EV EBITDA and Peer Analysis Worthington Steele Spin-off Research

Company Description

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (Original)

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) (formerly known as Worthington Industries, Inc.) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative building products, consumer products and sustainable energy solutions. The consumer products segment offers propane-filled cylinders for torches, camping stoves and other applications; and LPG cylinders, handheld torches, helium-filled balloon kits, specialty hand tools and accessories, and drywall tools and accessories under Coleman, Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag-Torch, General, Garden-Weasel, Pactool International, Hawkeye, Worthington Pro. Equipment grade, and Level5 brand. The Building Products segment offers LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, and other specialty products including fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers and distributors. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment sells onboard fuel systems, related services, gas containment solutions and services for the storage, transportation and distribution of industrial gases. It offers high pressure and acetylene cylinders for life support systems and alternative fuel cylinders to hold CNG and hydrogen for automobiles, buses and light-duty trucks. In FY23, Worthington Enterprises generated total revenues of ~$1.4 billion.

Worthington Steel (spin-off)

Following the separation, Worthington Steel will be a best-in-class, value-added steel processor and manufacturer of electrical steel lamination and automotive lightweight solutions, positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities in electrification, sustainability and infrastructure spending. Worthington Steel will have a unique capability set and sophisticated supply chain and pricing solutions to serve its blue-chip customers, grow market share and increase margins. The company will continue to leverage the Worthington Business System to power a winning culture, higher growth and profitability through transformation, innovation and acquisitions. For FY23, Worthington’s steel processing business generated sales of ~$3.5 billion.