Worst stock market ever?

I have always said that an uncertain and volatile market is the worst. Yes…worse than a bear market.

This is because bear markets have a clear trend that you can depend on. Such as buying an inverse ETF to make money when the market falls.

But such a volatile range-bound market is a pure headache for investors. Many of which are giving up as can be seen in many metrics of stock research activity and trading volume.

The key is to understand the nature of the current volatility and what is likely to happen on the other side. The best way to align your portfolio for gains in the coming weeks and months is to appreciate it. Today our focus will be on this.

First, the stock rally for the S&P 500 (SPY) to 4,600 in late July was too high, given low income growth due to the Fed’s aggressive policies to get inflation back to its 2% target. So it was a natural time for a round of profit taking and sector rotation ahead of the next leg up.

But just as stocks looked ready to soar…bond rates started rising. Not because of the Fed because they haven’t raised rates in a while. But rather because of other dynamics at play that we will simply describe as rate normalization. (More on that topic in this comment).

This dynamic has led to the uncharacteristically volatile, range-bound market that you can see in the 3-month chart below:

Yes, one can say that it is a case of low highs and low lows. And thus potentially a bearish signal.

However, the S&P 500 is still above the 200-day moving average and 20% above the previous bear market low… so technically still bullish.

I am not particularly worried about further downside, given the current strength of the economy. Sure, you can present a statistic here or there that shows a weakness. That’s why we’re going to discuss the most comprehensive measure of health…that’s GDP.

The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model is at +5.4% for the third quarter while the blue chip economist consensus is at 3.5% (likely above target). We’ll know for sure next Thursday 10/26. I’m sorry, but there’s no way to look at these respectable estimates and feel bearish.

Perhaps even more important than the GDP report next week is the PCE inflation reading that is released along with GDP. As the Fed has stated many times, reading core PCE is their preferred way to read the inflation situation. It is expected to decline from 3.7% to 3.1%, getting closer to the Fed’s 2% target.

The above explains why investors are now 92% confident that the Fed will keep rates on hold for the second consecutive meeting on November 1. Note that expectations for a rate hike were more than 30% in November, a month earlier.

All this seems to fly in the face of recent discussions of higher bond rates disrupting the stock market. I talked about this in detail in my previous comment.

Warning: Investors should prepare for a “sea change”

The basic story is that rates were artificially suppressed by the Fed. So as their policies changed, with less manipulation of rates, rates are going higher. What exactly is the normalization of rates is what resets the bond vs. stock investing equation.

I believe 5% on 10 year Treasuries (which we are just touching on) will be a point of resistance for investors. Certainly it will touch it…maybe a little higher…then things will consolidate around 5% or even below for a while. If that’s true, there’s no reason to sell stocks, especially with the economy looking so strong right now.

Most are waiting for the employment picture to finally emerge, a sign that the economy is poised for a recession. However, the best forward-looking indicator or unemployment rate is the weekly jobless claims report. The closer it gets to 300K… the more likely it is that the unemployment rate is set to rise. However, as you will see in the chart below, this indicator is actually getting healthier. This also includes the drop below 200K on Thursday.

So if there is no recession on the horizon. And investors are just now adjusting to this rate normalization, so there could indeed be more volatility ahead. But after that phase most signs point towards bullishness.

When will we see the next uptrend?

Unknown and unknowable at this time. Still, I think once investors see rates coming down or coming back up… stocks will come back into fashion once again.

Don’t expect a booming market. Higher rates will reduce the earnings growth environment, which will reduce stock returns. Happily, those with gains will easily top the S&P 500’s modest returns.

Yes, we have that benefit with our POWR Ratings. More about those top picks in the next section…

