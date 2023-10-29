Worst October in five years for stocks, investors have left the market

(Bloomberg) — The VIX is at 20, stocks are on the verge of their worst October in five years, and the bond market is falling every other day.

Most read from Bloomberg

For equity bulls ready to dive in at any sign of weakness, this is becoming too much. Across all investor categories, they are pulling money out and tightening their currency which is in some ways the most defensive it has been in a year.

The survey of professional managers shows that large fund allocators have reduced their equities to levels seen in the depths of the 2022 bear market. Hedge funds increased single-stock shorts for the 11th consecutive week. Models of investor positioning show everything from mutual funds to systematic volumes reducing equity exposure well below long-term averages.

Among trading sins, few have been as unanimously criticized as market timing, but that doesn’t stop it from happening in times of stress. Whether the latest exodus is a harbinger of a rebound or a longer period of pain is the big question come November.

“It’s troubling that the market hasn’t seen a greater improvement in sentiment given the depth of the current shock,” said Doug Ramsey, chief investment officer at Leuthold Group. “The ‘wall of worry’ associated with much of 2023’s market activity has turned into a ‘slope of hope’.”

It’s difficult to find buyers on the downside, with the S&P 500 falling more than 1% five separate times in October and pushing the index into a correction on Friday. Estimated price volatility in the Nasdaq 100 index is near the highest level since March. Amazon.com Inc. And Intel Corp. Despite a technical break Friday on solid earnings, the Nasdaq 100 closed with its worst two-week decline this year and is set for its steepest October decline since 2018.

the story continues

A survey by the National Association of Active Investment Managers shows money managers are scaling back exposures to October 2022 levels. Equity positions have fallen below long-term averages for most investor categories, particularly hedge funds and mutual funds, according to a Barclays PLC analysis of CFTC data. Leading brokerage Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says the nearly three-month increase in short positions by professional speculators is the longest increase in the history of the data.

Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” the Cboe Volatility Index, remained above 100 for the second week in a row after staying below that range for more than 20 days. Bond volatility gave investors more reason to worry as swings of more than 10 basis points on Wednesday and Thursday put further pressure on earnings season, where companies that missed estimates are facing blowouts.

“With yields much higher than they were six months ago, the stock market will have to fall to valuation levels that are more in line with historical levels,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. The important issue is the huge gap that has developed between the bond market and the stock market.

From the contrarian perspective, all the disappointment is positive, suggesting latent purchasing power should reverse anytime soon. Many strategists see this happening. The big reversals in equities last year were closely related to changes in institutional and retail conditions. Profits came after investors trimmed bullish bets and losses came after bullish buying.

Barclays strategists said underinvestment in equities, bullish technical signals and seasonal changes are raising the possibility of a year-end rally. It’s a message previously repeated at Bank of America Corp and Deutsche Bank AG.

“Fear is uncomfortable, but it’s a healthy dynamic in the markets,” said Kelly Cox at eToro. “If investors are prepared for the worst, they are less likely to sell everything at once when bad headlines come out.”

Of course, it is impossible to predict market inflection points. As investors digest the Fed’s higher-for-longer message and key inflation metrics are still showing signs of life, the negative sentiment may prove justified. With the Fed reducing its portfolio of government securities at a rapid pace, it puts pressure on investors who want to find out how high yields can go.

“The message of higher longs and recent inflation signals suggests bonds will not stabilize anytime soon,” said Pieter van Duijvaert, head of defensive and tactical alpha at Man Group. “Equity weakness related to rate hikes may persist – especially if earnings do not materialize.”

–With the assistance of Lu Wang.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com