Worried about the possibility of a new recession? Here are some large-cap stocks that can protect your portfolio

Despite the Federal Reserve’s continued aggressive rate hikes, the US economy has proven more resilient than expected and has narrowly avoided recession. The world’s largest economy added 336,000 non-farm payrolls in September, the most since January, beating expectations, despite the Fed keeping the benchmark federal funds rate at 5.25%-5.5%.

While the central bank kept rates unchanged in November, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell reiterated that the fight against inflation is not over.

“There is still a long way to go to get inflation consistently below 2%,” Powell said. “I still believe, and for the most part my colleagues still believe, that it is likely to be true … that we need some slow growth in the labor market and some There will need to be leniency.”

The statement hints at further rate hikes in the future to bring down the inflation rate from the current 3.7% to the targeted 2%. 10-year US Treasury yields rose significantly last month, reigniting recession fears, with many analysts predicting a hard landing sometime in 2024.

As apprehensions remain in the market, here are some large-cap stocks that could provide stable returns in the near term.

Don’t miss:

McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has long been regarded as a great recession-proof dividend stock, making it one of the best investment choices against a volatile backdrop. In October, McDonald’s increased its quarterly dividend payment by 10% to $1.67, up from $6.68 year-over-year. The world’s largest fast-food chain has increased its dividend payout for 47 consecutive years, making it a highly coveted Dividend Elite stock.

“The company remains committed to its capital allocation philosophy of reinvesting in the business for profitable growth and returning all free cash flow to shareholders over time through a combination of dividends and share repurchases,” McDonald’s said in a press release.

The company’s strong financials also support the bullish case for MCD stock as the multinational’s global systemwide sales are projected to grow 11% year-on-year in Q3 2023.

Well-known financial institutions like BMO Capital, Morgan Stanley and Barclays have Overweight or equivalent ratings on MCD stock. BMO Capital has a $325 price target on MCD, indicating a potential upside of more than 20%, while Morgan Stanley and Barclays have issued $315 targets for the stock, indicating a potential upside of more than 17%. Is.

wal-mart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), the world’s largest grocery and general merchandise retailer, has delivered strong performance despite market turmoil over the past few years. Strong consumer spending despite high interest rates has enabled the company to generate strong returns over the past few quarters. WMT stock reached its all-time high on November 3, 2023, due to investors’ growing optimism ahead of the holiday season.

Walmart is also strengthening its market share in the e-commerce sector, with online sales in the US increasing 24% year-over-year in the quarter ending July 31. The retailer plans to invest more than $9 billion over the next two years. Renovate your stores across the country. As part of this effort, the company reopened 117 stores nationwide on November 3, marking the largest re-grand opening in a single day in Walmart history.

Most of Walmart’s revenue comes from grocery sales, making it well-positioned to withstand an economic downturn. According to CEO Doug McMillan, the world’s largest retailer’s business is inherently hedged.

“If customers want more of something and less of something, we shift our inventory,” McMillan added. ,

Microsoft

While the tech giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) While not historically considered recession-proof, the company’s growing involvement in artificial intelligence (AI) makes it well-positioned to weather temporary market turbulence amid the growing importance of AI.

Microsoft is gradually taking steps to expand its business in various ways through investments and acquisitions. The company made headlines last month after it acquired Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s largest gaming companies, for $69 billion.

MSFT has invested more than $13 billion in ChatGPT maker OpenAI over the past few years, making it one of its major stakeholders. OpenAI is currently generating revenue at an annual rate of $1.3 billion, and MSFT is entitled to 75% of that until it recoups its original $13 billion investment.

Not surprisingly, MSFT shares are rising so far this year. The stock is up more than 50% year to date and hit its all-time high today.

Read further:

Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest better, faster and smarter.

This article Worried about renewed recession fears? Here are some large-cap stocks that could protect your portfolio originally appeared on Benzinga.com

,

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Source: finance.yahoo.com