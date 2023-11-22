Worried about post-Diwali weight gain? Take inspiration from Saqib Saleem

The festive delight comes to a halt with post-Diwali weight gain. If you are looking for some serious weight loss inspiration , look no further. Actor Saqib Saleem has taken post-Diwali weight loss to another level with some serious workout plans.Saqib Saleem, the famous actor and model, known for playing a wide range of roles is also praised for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.Beyond his acting skills, Saqib follows a strict diet and exercise plan that helps him stay fit and healthy.Saqib Saleem’s distinctive fusion of bodyweight workouts, cardio sessions, and a protein-centric diet has played a pivotal role in preserving his remarkable physique. His fitness journey stands as a motivating factor for individuals aspiring to embrace a holistic and well-balanced lifestyle.

Saqib does fitness in a unique way. He prefers bodyweight exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, and kickboxing more than traditional weightlifting. He also runs 3–5 km every day and engages in aerial yoga, an effective way to relax the muscles.

His diet is well-balanced. For breakfast, Saqib has egg whites and low-fat milk. He eats a protein-rich meal for lunch and two egg whites, fish or chicken, and soup for dinner, emphasizing a well-balanced, nutrient-dense diet.

The synergy between a balanced diet and exercise extends beyond calorie management. Adequate nutrition supports muscle recovery and repair after workouts, preventing muscle loss and promoting a toned physique. Moreover, the psychological benefits of exercise, such as stress reduction and improved mood, contribute to a positive mindset essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Adopting a balanced diet and incorporating regular workouts are integral components of a successful weight loss journey. A balanced diet ensures that your body receives essential nutrients in the right proportions, promoting overall health and well-being. A combination of carbohydrates, proteins, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals supports metabolic functions, providing sustained energy levels and reducing the likelihood of unhealthy food cravings.

Physical exercise complements dietary efforts by increasing the calorie expenditure, aiding in weight loss. Cardiovascular exercises, such as running or cycling, elevate heart rate and burn calories, while strength training builds lean muscle mass, boosting the resting metabolic rate. Regular workouts enhance insulin sensitivity, facilitating better blood sugar control and reducing fat storage.