World’s top import markets for fresh chicken cuts

The global market for fresh chicken cuts is booming, with the number of countries importing this product increasing. Understanding the import scenario is important for chicken producers and exporters as it allows them to identify the most attractive markets and formulate their strategies accordingly. In this article, we will explore the top 10 import markets for fresh chicken cuts based on import price data provided by the IndexBox market intelligence platform.

1. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is leading as the world’s largest importer of fresh chicken cuts, with an import value of USD 1.3 billion in 2022. There is strong demand for chicken meat in the UK, and its consumers prefer fresh, high quality cuts. , The country’s import volumes reflect its dependence on suppliers from different parts of the world, providing exporters an opportunity to enter this lucrative market.

2. France

France is the second largest importer of fresh chicken cuts, with an import value of USD 1.1 billion in 2022. The French market is known for its appreciation of various cuts of chicken, making it an attractive destination for exporters. However, it is important to note that the market is highly competitive, and exporters must meet stringent quality and safety standards to be successful.

3. Germany

Germany ranks third in terms of import value of fresh chicken cuts, reaching USD 903.2 million in 2022. The German market is one of the largest in Europe, offering significant opportunities for exporters. The increasing demand for convenient and ready-to-cook chicken products has contributed to the growth of the import market in recent years.

4. Netherlands

The Netherlands ranks fourth in the global import market for fresh chicken cuts, with an import value of USD 801.9 million in 2022. The Dutch market is characterized by its sophisticated distribution network and well-established food processing industry. The proximity to other European countries also allows easy access to potential customers in the region.

5. Mexico

With an import value of USD 582.7 million in 2022, Mexico is the leading import market for fresh chicken cuts to the US. The Mexican market presents excellent opportunities for exporters due to its large population and growing consumer demand for poultry products. Mexico’s proximity to the United States also provides strategic advantages to suppliers in the region.

6. Canada

Canada ranks sixth in terms of import value of fresh chicken cuts, with a value of USD 344.1 million in 2022. The Canadian chicken market is dominated by domestic production, but there is still room for imports to meet the diverse preferences of Canadian consumers. Exporters should consider regulatory and labeling requirements when targeting this market.

7. Belgium

Belgium imported fresh chicken cuts worth USD 326.3 million, ranking seventh in the global market. There is strong demand for poultry products, especially chicken, in the Belgian market, making it an attractive destination for exporters. Effective marketing strategies and close collaboration with local partners can help exporters navigate successfully in this market.

8. Ireland

Ireland is the eighth largest importer of fresh chicken cuts with an import value of USD 163.7 million in 2022. Despite being a small market, Ireland offers significant opportunities due to its rich consumer base and growing preferences for high-quality chicken products. Exporters can enter this market by emphasizing on quality, consistency and taste of the product.

9. Slovakia

Slovakia imports USD 151.9 million worth of fresh chicken cuts, ranking ninth among the top import markets. The Slovakian market has seen steady growth in recent years due to increasing disposable income and changing dietary habits. Exporters can take advantage of this trend by focusing on quality, safety and affordability.

10. Austria

With an import value of USD 143.3 million in 2022, Austria completes the top 10 import markets for fresh chicken cuts. Austria has a well-established food culture that includes significant demand for poultry products. Exporters should consider the country’s regional culinary preferences and market dynamics to maximize their success in this market.

Import price data provided by the IndexBox market intelligence platform provides important insights into the world’s best import markets for fresh chicken cuts. Exporters can leverage this information to identify potential markets, optimize their strategies, and form successful partnerships to capitalize on the growing global demand for fresh chicken cuts.

Source: Indexbox Market Intelligence Platform

Source: www.globaltrademag.com