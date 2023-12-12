World's top city destinations for 2023 revealed cnn

Editor’s note: Sign up for CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter, Unlocking the World. Get the latest news on aviation, food & drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

cnn-

Paris has once again been named the world’s most attractive city destination, according to the annual report from global market research company Euromonitor International.

The Top 100 Cities Destination Index 2023, produced in partnership with data company Lighthouse, looked at major cities around the world and ranked them on criteria including tourism, sustainability, economic performance and health and safety.

Europe ranked highest, with seven cities in the top 10 and 63 countries in the top 100. The only non-European city in the top 10 Dubai was at number 2, Tokyo at number 4 and New York at number 8.

Madrid remained in third place, while Amsterdam, Berlin and Rome were at number 5, 6 and 7 respectively. Barcelona and then London dropped out of the top 10.

Asia performed well in the top 20 with Singapore (11), Seoul (14), Osaka (16) and Hong Kong (17) all making the list.

The report attributes Europe’s success to “rapid urbanization and widespread technology adoption.” Travelers now want high-speed internet, flexible booking options and space to work remotely. Euromonitor International said, “Sustainability, improving transport networks and social impact are some of the key goals that cities are pursuing today to increase competitiveness, improve their tourism offer and provide a seamless customer journey.”

Tokyo entered the top 10 for the first time, the report said, thanks to improvements in tourism infrastructure, easing of COVID-19 related regulations and a weak yen – offering international visitors great value for money. Does.

There were four newcomers to the top 100, which can boast improved tourism performance this year: Washington DC at No. 48, Montreal at No. 68, Santiago at No. 88 and Vilnius at No. 92.

International travel continues to recover strongly, with the number of visits projected to reach 1.3 billion by the end of 2023 – generating approximately $1.7 trillion in global tourism spending.

Alexander Spatari/Moment RF/Getty Images

International arrivals to London are set to increase by 17% in 2023.

Istanbul tops the list in terms of the number of international arrivals in 2023, followed by London and then Dubai. The cities with the biggest year-on-year increases were Hong Kong (2,495%) and Bangkok (142%), which were among the last cities to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the increasing number of visitors may be a mixed blessing, with negative impacts on local communities and the environment. Nadezhda Popova, senior manager at Euromonitor International, discussed in a statement how cities are facing the challenge of overtourism.

“Some destinations are imposing restrictions, imposing heavy taxes or reducing hotel capacity to limit tourist influx and help preserve cultural heritage, while others are taking alternative or off-the-beaten path approaches,” he said. “Adopting dispersal strategies that promote destinations.”

He predicted that rising cost of living, fluctuating inflation and geopolitical instability will be the biggest obstacles to tourism growth in 2024 and 2025. Consumers will look for value for money travel offers and many will choose holidays. A little closer to home.

The top 20 cities in Euromonitor’s Top 100 Cities Destination Index 2023 are:

1. Paris, France

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3. Madrid, Spain

4. Tokyo, Japan

5. Amsterdam, Netherlands

6. Berlin, Germany

7. Rome, Italy

8. New York, United States

9. Barcelona, ​​Spain

10. London, United Kingdom

11. Singapore

12. Munich, Germany

13. Milan, Italy

14. Seoul, South Korea

15. Dublin, Ireland

16. Osaka, Japan

17. Hong Kong

18. Vienna, Austria

19. Los Angeles, United States

20. Lisbon, Portugal

Source: amp.cnn.com