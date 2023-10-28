Amazon founder and billionaire entrepreneur, Jeff Bezos has become $8.1 billion richer in just 24 hours. This increase has raised his total net worth to an impressive $150.6 billion at the time of this report.

Based on Forbes’ Real-Time Millionaire Index, the increase in Bezos’s net worth is attributed to Amazon’s stellar financial performance. real time

The company experienced its best day in eight months after releasing its earnings report, which revealed profits that beat Wall Street expectations. As a result, it made the Seattle-based conglomerate’s centibillionaire founder, Jeff Bezos, even richer.

what you should Know

Amazon shares rose more than 6% that Friday, and the 59-year-old entrepreneur owns a 9.7% stake in the company.

In the breakdown, Amazon reported strong financial results for the third quarter, with revenue rising 13% to $143.1 billion. Additionally, the company’s net income more than tripled to $9.9 billion, or 94 cents per share, compared with $2.9 billion, or 28 cents per share, the previous year.

Amazon’s CEO, Andy Jassy, ​​has been diligent in cost-cutting measures over the past year to combat inflation and rising interest rates. It includes the largest layoffs in company history, resulting in 27,000 job cuts since last fall. Corporate hiring was also halted, and Jesse initiated expense-cutting measures at various company units.

It also reported a commendable operating margin of 7.8%, the highest margin since reaching a record of 8.2% in the first quarter of 2021. This marks a substantial increase from the 2% margin reported a year ago.

Jeff Bezos isn’t the only one to benefit from this significant wealth increase. His ex-wife Mackenzie Scott’s net worth also increased by an additional $2.2 billion, bringing her net worth to $34.3 billion.

More about Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos, who founded e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994, has had an inspiring journey from starting out in his Seattle garage to becoming one of the richest men in the world. In 2021, he stepped down as CEO of Amazon to take up the role of executive chairman. Currently he holds only less than 10% stake in the company.

In 2019, Bezos and his wife MacKenzie ended their 25-year marriage, and he transferred a quarter of his Amazon stake to her, which significantly contributed to his current net worth.

Bezos has also been actively involved in philanthropy, donating stocks worth more than $400 million to various nonprofits in 2022, though the specific organizations receiving these shares have not been disclosed.

Besides Amazon, Bezos is known for owning The Washington Post and Blue Origin, an aerospace company focused on rocket development. In July 2021, he also embarked on a brief trip to space aboard one of Blue Origin’s rockets.

In an interview with CNN in November 2022, Bezos committed to donating most of his wealth during his lifetime, although he did not provide specific details about his philanthropic plans.

Source: nairametrics.com