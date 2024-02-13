World’s tallest 3D-printed tower discovered, a cultural ray of hope for a dying Swiss village

Mullegans’ futuristic white tower is 30 meters high. The multi-purpose cultural space is scheduled to open in June, becoming the world’s tallest 3D-printed structure.

In digital projections, the White Tower of Mullegnes looks like something straight out of a science-fiction movie.

surrounded by the snowy peaks of Swiss Alps, the wispy ivory tower rises above the valley like an ancient tree. Like a tree, its structure is strong enough to withstand the cold winters and powerful winds that characterize mountain passes.

Equal parts concert hall, art installation and monument, the 30-meter-high abstract creation will become the world’s tallest 3D-printed structure upon completion, which is scheduled for June.

The “Tor Alva” project began three years ago as an initiative to revitalize the declining villages of the Julier Pass, once an important point of transit between Northern and Southern Europe.

The population of Mullegnes, the village where the tower is being installed, has declined drastically since the peak of its activity in the mid-19th century. Today, only about 16 people live there, and many of the buildings lie abandoned and vacant.

The region’s cultural institution, Nova Fundazione Origen, proposed that an architectural wonder like Tor Alva could hold the secret of the region’s revival, attracting people to stop and visit, see a performance, and even spend a few nights. Can inspire.

An exercise in creative teamwork

A feat of modern construction, Tor Alva is the result of years of work and collaboration by dozens of engineers, materials experts and researchers.

The tower is made from concrete that has been 3D printed using an extrusion process pioneered at the Department of Building Technology (DBT) of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH). In Zurich.

It was designed by architects Michael Hansmeyer and Benjamin Dillenberger, both pioneers of computational design and digital fabrication.

Although 3D printing of concrete has been around for years, this is the first time that the process has been able to integrate rebar, or steel reinforcement rods, giving the structure the stability it needs to stand for a long time, according to Hansmeyer .

“Until now, no rebar had ever been integrated into concrete,” Hansmeyer told Euronews Culture. “We have been able to integrate rebar into this concrete extrusion process for the first time, which allows us to build very, very tall.”

The building is made of 32 precast columns, which can be easily printed and assembled on site. It has five levels, which become brighter and airier as one climbs the spiral staircase and reaches the domed performance space at the top.

The performance venue can welcome 45 visitors and offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. The tower’s facade will have a removable, translucent membrane to protect visitors from the cold winter weather.

In early February, the printing process began for the first eight columns that will make up the building’s lower floor. It will take a total of 900 hours for all the elements to be 3D printed.

New freedom, new challenges

This new method of construction comes with many new freedoms when it comes to design, as well as unique challenges for structural integrity.

Hansmeyer said that Tor Alva’s shape, with its branching columns and wave-like surface, could never have been built with traditional construction methods.

Hansmeyer said, “Architecture in the last 100 years has been dealing a lot with standardized forms, which are typically tensed at 90 degree angles, with surfaces that are not pronounced but flat.” “Using this 3D printing technology, we can reproduce an ornament, or non-standard curvature, at no cost because the robot doesn’t really care whether it prints a straight line or a decorative curvature. “

“For us architects, this freedom of design is extremely exciting,” he said.

Each pillar in the tower will be unique, with its own surface structure and decorative layer that acts like a fingerprint. In a way, Hansmeyer says, modern technology can actually bring back a certain artistic aspect of building, which is mostly absent from contemporary constructions.

“It’s almost like going back to a time before industrialization and the advent of mass production and assembly line production, to a time when there was more artisanal production,” he said.

But the design also involved technical hurdles, Hansmeyer said. The tower was initially designed with vertical columns, which were replaced with the current Y-shaped columns when researchers found they could better bear the loads brought by winds and movements.

A more ecological way of building

According to Hansmeyer, another advantage of 3D printing concrete is that the structures have a lower environmental impact.

Traditionally, the construction of concrete structures requires formwork or frames, which are used to give the poured concrete its shape. Concrete structures are also built from solid blocks or columns, a technical barrier that maintains the structural soundness of the building.

But 3D printing offers a unique, more minimalist alternative – formwork is no longer necessary, savings are made on materials, and the amount of concrete needed to create a solid structure is reduced because the robots involved in 3D printing can design just the exterior of the building. Can print the cover. ,

The problem of building decay, which is one of the most polluting aspects of the building industry, is also solved by the fact that the structure is easily disassembled.

“This tower is built in a completely modular way, and things just snap together,” Hansmeyer said. “So we can open up the individual parts and we can take the tower apart to re-use or give it a second life, either as a tower somewhere else, or make the components part of another project in the future “

Tor Alva will remain stationed at Mullegnes from June 2024 until its separation in 2029, after which it will continue its journey elsewhere.

