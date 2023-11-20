World's richest 1% emit as much carbon as bottom two-thirds: report

A Gulfstream G650 private jet takes off from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) as seen from El Segundo, California; Oxfam is calling for a progressive climate policy that would tax the wealthiest carbon emitters at higher rates

The richest one percent of the global population is responsible for the same amount of carbon emissions as the world’s poorest two-thirds, or five billion people, according to an analysis published Sunday by non-profit Oxfam International.

Fighting the climate crisis is a shared challenge, but not everyone is equally responsible and government policies should be tailored accordingly, report co-author Max Lawson told AFP.

“The wealthier you are, the easier it is to cut both your personal and investment emissions,” he said. “You don’t need that third car, or that fourth vacation, or you don’t need to invest in the cement industry.”

“Climate equality: A planet for the 99%” was based on research compiled by the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) and examined consumption emissions associated with different income groups for the year 2019.

It was published as world leaders prepare to meet for climate talks at the COP28 summit in Dubai later this month. There are growing fears that limiting long-term temperature rise to 1.5°C may soon become impossible.

Among the key findings of the study is that the richest one percent globally – 77 million people – were responsible for 16 percent of global emissions related to their consumption.

This is the same share as the bottom 66 percent of the global population by income, or 5.11 billion people.

The income threshold to be included in the global top one percent was adjusted by country using purchasing power parity – for example the threshold in the United States would be $140,000, while the Kenyan equivalent would be around $40,000.

In-country analyzes have also painted a very clear picture.

For example, in France, the richest 1 percent emit as much carbon in one year as the poorest 50 percent do in 10 years.

Excluding the carbon associated with his investments, the footprint of Bernard Arnault, the billionaire founder of Louis Vuitton and France’s richest man, is 1,270 times greater than that of the average French person.

The main message, according to Lawson, was that policy actions should be progressive.

He said, “We believe that unless governments create climate policy that is progressive, where you see the people who emit the most are being asked to make the biggest sacrifices, then we will have to work around this Will never get good politics.”

These measures could include, for example, a tax on flying more than ten times a year, or a tax on non-green investments that is much higher than the tax on green investments.

While the current report focuses only on carbon associated with personal consumption, the report found, “the personal consumption of the super-rich is less than the emissions resulting from their investments in companies.”

Nor do the rich invest in polluting industries in the same proportion as any other investor – previous Oxfam research has shown that billionaires are twice as likely to invest in polluting industries as the average of the Standard and Poor 500.

