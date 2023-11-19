World’s ‘most sought-after’ whiskey sold for $2.7 million cnn

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Johnny Fowle, global head of whiskey at Sotheby’s, unveils a bottle of The Macallan 1926, the world’s most expensive whiskey, in London, England on October 19, 2023.

London CNN –

For those who appreciate the finer twists and turns in life, a bottle of the world’s “most sought-after Scotch whisky” sold for more than £2.1 million ($2.7 million) at Sotheby’s in London on Saturday.

According to the auction house, The Macallan 1926 is one of only 40 bottlings produced after being aged for 60 years in sherry casks, making it the oldest Macallan vintage ever produced.

Sotheby’s had expected it to raise between £750,000 and £1.2 million ($934,274 and $1.4 million), but they were shocked when the prized bottle fetched £2,187,500 ($2,724,967), making it “the highest selling price of any spirit bottle”. A new record was created. Or the wine was sold at auction,” the auction house told the AFP news agency.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

This bottle of The Macallan 1926, one of 12 bottles that were labeled by Italian painter Valerio Adami.

Ahead of the sale, Sotheby’s whiskey head Johnny Fowle told AFP he had tried a small sample.

“I tasted a tiny drop of it – a tiny drop – of it. It’s very rich, has a lot of dried fruit as you would expect, a lot of spice, a lot of wood,” he said, calling it an “incredible” whiskey that should not be taken lightly.

None of the 40 bottles filled in 1986 were made available for purchase, instead some were offered to The Macallan’s top clients, a luxury that enhanced its appeal, as evidenced in previous sales of the bottles. Its description has been added to Sotheby’s website.

In 2019, Sotheby’s sold a bottle of The Macallan 1926 adorned with one of 14 Fine and Rare labels for £1.5 million ($1.9 million), at the time making it the most expensive bottle of wine or spirits ever auctioned.

Saturday’s sale was one of 12 bottles covered with a label designed by Italian painter Valerio Adami, whose bottle is also believed to have been destroyed during the 2011 Japanese earthquake. This bottle is the first of The Macallan 1926 bottles to be reconditioned by the Macallan distillery in Scotland before being auctioned.

The other 12 were labeled by pop artist Sir Peter Blake, while the remaining two were released without a label. One of the unlabelled bottles was hand-painted by Irish artist Michael Dillon, and when it sold for £1.2 million ($1.5 million) in 2018, it became the first whiskey to surpass £1 million ($1.2 million). The first bottle was made, the auction house said. Website.

Source: amp.cnn.com