World’s most expensive cities to live in in 2023 cnn

In news that will come as no surprise to anyone feeling the pain, the global cost of living crisis is far from over. And big city residents can be really affected.

According to the annual Worldwide Cost of Living Index published by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the average cost of living increased by 7.4% this year. Grocery prices increased the fastest.

Although this is slightly less than the 8.1% jump recorded in the same survey in 2022, the numbers are well above “historical trends.”

But there is some good news. Utility prices, the fastest growing category in the 2022 survey, showed the lowest inflation this time.

Zurich, Switzerland (pictured) is tied with Singapore as the world’s most expensive city in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Worldwide Cost of Living Index.

The pace of price increases is slowing due to a reduction in supply chain issues after China lifts its COVID-19 restrictions in late 2022.

However, grocery prices continue to rise as retailers pass on more costs to consumers.

“We expect inflation to continue to decline in 2024 as interest rate hikes begin to weigh on economic activity and, in turn, consumer demand,” Upasana Dutt, head of Worldwide Cost of Living at the EIU, said in a statement.

Dutt warned that the risks of armed conflict and extreme weather remain.

“A further escalation of the Israel-Hamas war will push up energy prices, while the stronger-than-expected impact of El Nino will push up food prices even further,” he said.

Inevitably, the rising cost of living means that many cities have become more expensive to live in – but some have been hit harder than others.

Israel’s Tel Aviv is tied with Denmark’s Copenhagen in eighth place.

The city-state of Singapore and Switzerland’s Zurich were named as the most expensive cities in the world.

The latter’s growth, which jumped from sixth place on last year’s list, was attributed to higher prices of groceries, household goods and entertainment, as well as the strength of the Swiss franc. Singapore’s expensive transport and clothing were also noted.

Although New York tied for first place with Singapore last year, the popular US destination, where prices have increased by 1.9% according to the study, slipped to third place along with Geneva, Switzerland.

Hong Kong, the only other Asian destination in the top 10, was ranked fifth, while Los Angeles was ranked No. 6, and Paris was named the seventh most expensive city in the world.

Israel’s Tel Aviv is tied with Denmark’s Copenhagen for eighth place. However, it is worth noting that the survey was conducted earlier The outbreak of the Israel–Hamas conflict in October.

Finally, San Francisco, one of three US cities in the top 10, came in 10th place.

Movers and shakers

Hong Kong, the “Pearl of the Orient”, came fifth in the list of the world’s most expensive cities to live in.

Further down the list, the sharpest declines were seen in Russian cities Moscow and St. Petersburg, which fell 105 places to 142 and 74 places to 147 respectively in this year’s ranking. The value of the ruble has fallen significantly since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The survey said a slow recovery after the pandemic and “low consumer demand” were among the factors that caused Chinese cities like Beijing, which ranked 34th last year, to move down several places on the list.

Damascus, Syria, remains the cheapest city in the world. Tehran, Iran and Tripoli, Libya also ranked 172nd and 171st respectively.

U.S. cities had the highest costs for utilities, household help, and tobacco, while Western European cities were the most expensive in terms of entertainment, transportation, and household goods.

According to the survey, groceries and liquor were the most expensive in Asian cities.

The 2023 Worldwide Cost of Living surveyed 173 major cities, comparing over 400 individual prices across 200 products and services. This does not include Caracas, Venezuela, where prices have increased 450% since 2022.

1. Zurich and Singapore (tie)

3. New York and Geneva (tie)

5. Hong Kong

6. Los Angeles

7. Paris

8. Tel Aviv and Copenhagen (tie)

10. San Francisco

