World's largest steel mill to get second life as wind turbine factory

What was once the world’s largest steel mill is about to become Maryland’s first permanent offshore wind turbine factory.

This week, the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration awarded $47.4 million to a new factory called Sparrows Point Steel.

Maryland’s six lawmakers (all Democrats) issued a joint statement about the award:

Through both the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, we are bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. and Maryland, and this investment is helping to make Baltimore a competitive manufacturing hub for offshore wind and a leading destination for clean energy. will help. Development.

Sparrows Point Steel, near the Port of Baltimore, on the site of what used to be Bethlehem Steel, was founded in 1887 and became the world’s largest steel producer in the 1950s, with 30,000 workers. However, the collapse of the US steel industry forced the mill into bankruptcy, and it closed permanently in 2012 and was abandoned.

In 2021, US Wind, the developer of Maryland’s 300-MW Marvin and 800-MW Momentum Wind offshore wind farms, announced it would develop Sparrows Point Steel on 90 acres of the old Bethlehem Mill site.

It is going to produce monopile foundations and other steel components required for Marvin and Momentum Wind. The ultimate plan is for the factory to serve the entire offshore wind sector on the East Coast. Work will include roll-bending steel plates, welding, painting and coating as well as staging and marshalling large component parts for the US offshore wind industry.

The large site where the Sparrows Point steel mill is located is now named Tradepoint Atlantic, and work is underway to clean up the environment and make it one of the largest ports on the US East Coast.

I’m a big fan of adaptive reuse, and I’m also very excited by the revival of American manufacturing in the EV and clean energy sectors due to the Biden administration’s infrastructure legislation and Inflation Reduction Act.

Bethlehem Steel was not just a steel mill; It was a small town. People lived there. It was influential and important, and its fall was incredibly tragic.

The Sparrows Point Steel Mill will not be as large as its predecessor, but it will be a welcome and positive rebirth for this long-abandoned site. And it will also be much more durable than its predecessor.

