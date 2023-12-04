YINGKOU, China, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The XCA3000, the world’s largest tonnage wheeled crane and a proprietary innovation of Which has set a new standard in operations. Efficiency and lifting capacity.

World’s heaviest wheeled crane, XCA3000, achieves maiden lift

At the Dashiqiao Xintai New Energy 200 MW wind power facility managed by China Energy Engineering Group Northeast No. 2 Electric Power Construction, the XCMG , It was then precisely docked onto the wind turbine hub and installed in place. The operation was witnessed by officials from the energy and heavy lifting industries as well as journalists.

With the use of world-class cranes specifically designed for mounting wind turbines, operational efficiency has more than doubled. A wind turbine nacelle with a weight of 135 tonnes and a power output of 5MW can now be effectively installed within a 30-minute operational window.

The XCMG XCA3000 wheeled crane has a lifting capacity of 3000 tonnes, making it ideal for installing wind turbines up to 10MW. At a height of 160 meters, it can lift 190 tons, setting a new record for the highest and heaviest lifting capacity among wheeled cranes.

Global wind energy equipment manufacturing is evolving towards larger, heavier and larger models. As a result, lifting and installation equipment with higher lifting capacity, greater lifting height, more efficient heavy-load handling and enhanced safety technology have become critical to the rapid progress of the wind energy industry.

XCMG has independently researched and developed wheeled cranes capable of lifting more than one thousand tons, and has now successfully achieved import substitution with these models.

The XCA3000 further improves the high-performance flexible boom technology, thereby solving issues such as low lifting performance at high altitudes and limited space under the turbine lifting hook. The improvement reduces the time required to install a wind turbine by 20–30%.

Additionally, the crane’s ability to transport heavy components such as main arms and legs weighing up to 317 tonnes, combined with a gradeability of 20%, increases its effectiveness in heavy load transfer.

