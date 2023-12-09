World's 'four most powerful Indian women' revealed in Forbes list

Forbes has revealed the list of the world’s most powerful women, which also includes four Indians. Forbes also featured the photo of Indian politician and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman among the “World’s Most Powerful Women”. Sitharaman tops the list of Indians. The magazine ranked him 32nd out of 100.

Nirmala SitharamanRank 32, Age 64

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed as the Finance Minister of India in May 2019. She is also the Minister of Corporate Affairs. She also served as the 28th female Defense Minister between 2017 and 2019. Before her career in politics, Sitharaman held roles at the UK-based Association of Agricultural Engineers and the BBC World Service.

Roshni Nadar MalhotraRank 60, Age 42

Malhotra is the chairman of HCL Tech. He is responsible for all strategic decisions of the $12 billion HCL Tech. HCL was founded by his father Shiv Nadar in 1976. HCL became a central player in India’s IT hub. He took over the role of chairperson from his father in July 2020. She is a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which focuses on education and has established some of the top colleges and schools in India. She has held the Forbes list of most powerful women for years. In 2019, she was ranked 54th; In 2020 she was ranked 55th. Achieved 54th position in 2019, 55th in 2020 and 60th in 2023.

Also read: Traffic Alert! Speed ​​limit on Parthala bridge in Noida reduced from 100 to 60 km per hour.

Soma MandalRank 70, Age 60

In January 2021, Soma Mandal became the first woman chairperson of Steel Authority of India (SAIL). Before joining SAIL in 2017, he became Director (Commercial). Mandal has over three decades of experience in the metals industry. After graduating from electrical engineering she joined the state-run National Aluminum Company.

Kiran Mazumdar-ShawRank 76, Age 70

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw founded the biopharmaceutical firm Biocon in 1978. Ms. Mazumdar-Shaw has received numerous awards, including the Othmar Gold Medal in 2014 for her contributions to science and chemistry.

Also read: When policy is given top priority, results are achieved: PM Modi

Source: www.bing.com