World's first Zootopia-themed land opens at Shanghai Disney Resort

SHANGHAI, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Shanghai Disney Resort celebrated the opening of the world’s first Zootopia-themed land at Shanghai Disneyland with a spectacular event befitting a mammalian destination where anyone, anything It is possible Based on the hugely successful Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Zootopia, this land is a celebration of reaching new heights in storytelling that were only possible through Disney’s unprecedented innovation and creativity.

Zootopia Shanghai opened in grand style with an outdoor ceremony in front of its iconic skyline inside Disneyland. The ceremony was attended by Shanghai city officials, senior leadership from The Walt Disney Company, Shanghai Shendi Group, Shanghai Disney Resort and invited guests.

Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger welcomes the audience in opening remarks

“For 100 years, The Walt Disney Company has been entertaining, thrilling and inspiring audiences and fans through extraordinary storytelling across generations and geographies,” said Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company. “Our popular Zootopia film continues to delight fans around the world, especially in China, and we are excited to give guests at Shanghai Disney Resort the chance to interact with those stories and characters in exciting new ways. They go to this fabulous new resort land.”

Josh D’Amaro, president of Disney Experience, said, “Storytelling is what we do best…and our artists and Walt Disney Imagineers are outstanding at bringing favorite stories to life in a way that only Disney can Is.” “Zootopia is a place where the outside world falls away as you enter an immersive, story-driven environment filled with rich detail and entertainment everywhere you look.”

“We thank all the creative, design, construction and development teams of this new project who have worked together for years to create this incredible new land,” said Yang Jinsong, Chairman of Shanghai Shendi Group. “Thank you for the guidance and support of government departments at all levels for the development and operational preparations of the project. The spirit of partnership is our most valuable asset developed since signing the Shanghai Disney Project more than ten years ago.”

As the giant Zootopytron came to life displaying “Zootopia’s Grand Opening”, all guests officially became Zootopia’s newest “residents”. A group composed of the citizens of Zootopia, led by Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, join the festivities and welcome the new “residents”, inviting them to enjoy their day and “try everything”.

At a media sharing session following the opening ceremony, Duke Weaselton, the smart-mouthed weasel, made a surprise appearance as Josh D’Amaro, president of Disney Experience, shared the company’s vision and mission with media guests from China and around . World. Duke represents the cutting-edge technology adopted by Walt Disney Imagineering to bring familiar Disney stories and characters to life.

Disney Experience President Josh D’Amaro talks with Zootopia’s Duke Weaselton

In the evening, a star-studded Mane Street photo moment brought together an esteemed group of community contributors, athletes, artists, writers, designers, singers and performers for the opening ceremony. Apart from celebrities, highly respected and revered guests from various industries were also present. The guests were dressed as various animals representing their unique and diverse personalities, echoing the theme of the celebration.

To commemorate this milestone moment, a grand celebration was held as night fell in front of the Enchanted Storybook Castle at Shanghai Disneyland. Celebrating with park guests, this special moment was an opportunity to thank those who played a vital role in bringing Zootopia to life, including local government members, partners, the community, guests, as well as cast members, Disney Animation artists and imagineers were involved. As the intro to the land’s theme song, “Try Everything”, began to play, Disney singers and dancers, enthusiastic citizens of Zootopia, as well as several celebrity guests entered the stage. The cast and audience sang the beloved song in unison as the palace lit up with beautiful projections and spectacular fireworks in the sky.

Enchanted Storybook Castle lights up with special projections and spectacular fireworks

Zootopia is the second major expansion of Shanghai Disney Resort since its grand opening in 2016, and the eighth themed land inside Shanghai Disneyland. Over years of development, artists and Imagineers from around the world, along with artists from Walt Disney Animation Studios, collaborated to create this dynamic city that immerses guests in a holistic experience at every touchpoint. Zootopia will transport guests to a living, breathing mammalian metropolis as they “paw” onto Mane Street. Staying true to the style of Zootopia, the new themed land also features distinct local cultural influences, even including some Shanghai-inspired surprises that tell instantly recognizable stories that will resonate with guests and fans in China. Resonate together. A new generation of audio-animatronics technology throughout, as well as the state-of-the-art trackless ride system adopted by Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, enhance the ability to surprise and delight guests of all ages.

The Walt Disney Company has a rich 100-year heritage of incredible storytelling, as demonstrated in the wildly popular film Zootopia. In China, the film broke box office records and became the country’s highest-grossing imported animated feature film of all time, a title it still holds as of press time. New Lands is an amazing example of the opportunities Disney has to bring new stories to life in immersive ways around the world. Starting tomorrow, guests visiting Zootopia will be able to enjoy one-of-a-kind new experiences that seamlessly blend Disney’s signature storytelling and creativity with groundbreaking, cutting-edge technology. With an exciting new attraction, innovative entertainment, merchandise as well as food and beverage offerings, guests will find even more reasons to visit Shanghai Disney Resort again and again.

