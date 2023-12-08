World’s first quantum entanglement of single molecules

Physicists at Princeton University in the US have linked individual molecules together in a quantum mechanical “entangled” state.

“This is a breakthrough in the world of molecules because of the fundamental importance of quantum entanglement,” says Lawrence Cheuk, an assistant professor of physics at Princeton University. “But it is also a breakthrough for practical applications because the entangled molecules could be building blocks for many future applications.”

“One of the motivations for doing quantum science is that in the practical world, it turns out that if you use the laws of quantum mechanics, you can do much better in many areas,” said co-authors of the paper published in. The author says. Science, Graduate student Connor Holland.

Quantum entanglement occurs when particles (or molecules) share the same physical state. This has the effect of “linking” two particles. If something happens to one, it happens to the other too – instantly. Theoretically, the effects of quantum entanglement should be seen instantly at any distance – even if the two entangled objects are at opposite ends of the universe.

This experiment can help in the development of quantum computers, simulators and sensors. Such devices promise to perform tasks faster, more accurately, and with far greater complexity than today’s computers and sensors.

Cheuk says quantum entanglement is the key to the “quantum advantage” – the (at this point) theoretical point at which quantum devices outperform modern “classical” computers.

Achieving quantum advantage has proven to be a challenge. Many technologies, including trapped ions, photons, superconducting circuits, have been tested to try to create quantum bits for quantum devices.

Molecules previously defied controlled quantum entanglement. But they also have some advantages over single atoms. Molecules can be arranged in more ways, giving them more “degrees of freedom”. This means they can interact in new ways.

“In practical terms this means that there are new ways to store and process quantum information,” says co-author Yucai Lu, also a graduate student. For example, a molecule can vibrate and rotate in multiple modes. So, you can use two of these modes to encode a qubit. If the molecular species is polar, the two molecules can interact even if they are spatially separated.

Cheuk’s team was able to entangle molecules by laser-cooling them down to ultracold temperatures where quantum effects dominate. They then arranged the molecules into long lines and encoded the qubits into non-rotating and rotating states (analogous to 0 and 1 in classical computer bits).

Using microwaves, individual molecules were made to interact, causing entanglement.

Another research group, led by researchers at Harvard University and MIT, published a separate study in the same issue Science With similar results.

Cosmos is a nonprofit science newsroom that provides free access to thousands of stories, podcasts, and videos each year. Help us keep it that way. Support our work today.

Source: cosmosmagazine.com