November 2023 has seen significant market improvement compared to last year, especially in China. The United States has retained its long-held position as the leading domestic aviation market, while India has seen growth despite infrastructure constraints and regulatory hurdles.

5 Brazil

Busiest airport: São Paulo International Airport (GRU)

Domestic market seats in November 2023 about 10 million Recovered from November 2019 levels No Seat Capacity November 2023 vs November 2019 -4.2%

Despite facing economic and political adversities, Brazil’s aviation industry has remained resilient. Its vast landscape requires reliance on air travel, underscoring the region’s strength. The emergence of low-cost carriers has recently played an important role in promoting stable growth.

A standout company in this scenario is LATAM Brazil, a subsidiary of Chile’s LATAM Airlines Group. Since the beginning of 2021, the airline has expanded its Brazilian domestic network by adding a total of 55 new destinations. This expansion has significantly increased its market footprint.

Photo: Thiago B. Trevisan | Shutterstock

Currently, LATAM Brazil has a 38.3% share of the Brazilian domestic aviation market, a significant step up from the 37.6% share at the beginning of the year. This growth stems from its strategic route additions and unwavering commitment to providing superior customer service, positioning the airline favorably in the competitive market.

In an impressive milestone, January 2023 was the first time in two years that Brazil overtook Mexico in monthly passenger numbers, highlighting the region’s dynamic progress in the South American region. Despite substantial numbers, Brazil has still not fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

4 Japan

Busiest airport: Tokyo-Haneda International Airport (HND)

Domestic market seats in November 2023 about 12 million Recovered from November 2019 levels No Seat Capacity November 2023 vs November 2019 -8.8%

The increase in travel demand has led the airline to increase the frequencies of international flights, as demand from both business and tourism customers traveling to and from Japan has steadily increased. The country’s domestic aviation market, known for its efficiency, faces unique challenges from a well-established high-speed rail network. Competition between air travel and rail has led to innovative strategies among airlines, which focus on punctuality, quality of service and efficient operations.

Photo: Kittikun Yoksap | Shutterstock

Japan’s domestic traffic has already returned to 100% of pre-pandemic levels as the economy rebounds and there are no internal travel restrictions. Domestic passenger numbers and revenue grew 1.4 times compared to Q1FY22. Regarding international connections, in October, 1,856 flights were scheduled between the US and Japan by American carriers, with United Airlines having by far the largest market share. The Chicago-based airline has 1,037 flights, almost three times that of Delta Air Lines.

3 India

Busiest Airport: Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL)

Domestic market seats in November 2023 about 15 million Recovered from November 2019 levels Yes Seat Capacity November 2023 vs November 2019 +0.5%

Despite infrastructure constraints and regulatory hurdles, India’s market has grown significantly due to rising disposable incomes and a growing middle class. Boeing estimates that RPKs in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to grow by more than 350% over the next 20 years, from nearly one trillion in 2022 to 4.6 trillion in 2042.

Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) estimates that single-aisle airplanes will continue to dominate this demand in India, driven primarily by the rise of low-cost carriers, which is expected to account for more than 40% of the fleet by 2042. Is. IndiGo dominates India’s domestic scene with almost 60% of all seats and 29.37% more capacity than other carriers.

Read more: Can India become the world’s largest aviation market?

This growth will align these markets more closely with other large markets such as the US and Europe, which are projected to reach RPK 4.8 trillion and 4.7 trillion by 2042. The broader Asia-Pacific region (except the PRC) grew by 1%. More than 81% of the recovery in domestic passenger numbers and international market is attributed to leisure travel. Boeing estimates that air travel will grow faster than global economic activity, driven by tourism demand and increased service levels, particularly in developing markets.

2 China

Busiest airport: Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK)

Domestic market seats in November 2023 about 65 million Recovered from November 2019 levels Yes Seat Capacity November 2023 vs November 2019 +2.2%

As of December 2019, China was the second largest domestic aviation market globally after the United States. By August 2023, China’s market share is expected to decline to 6.4%, although domestic and regional connections are strengthening and international flights are expected to see significant growth between 2022 and 2023.

The Chinese government implemented policies to reverse negative economic trends. Following a zero-COVID policy until December 2022, the country only fully opened its borders and removed COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers by September 2023. In the People’s Republic of China (PRC), domestic passenger traffic has increased by more than 25% compared to 2019.

Photo: Vytautas Kielitis | Shutterstock

However, the international market has only recovered by 41%, mainly due to ongoing travel restrictions and economic sanctions. This international sector is expected to pick up again with the easing of travel restrictions and introduction of new travel policies. Boeing estimates that the PRC’s revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) will increase 700% from current levels, from 450 billion in 2022 to an estimated 3.7 trillion in 2042. The fleet size of the largest Chinese airlines is set to increase fractionally from 2022 to 2023. Chinese airlines were blamed for delays in receiving new Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

1 united states

Busiest Airport: Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL)

Domestic market seats in November 2023 about 84 million Recovered from November 2019 levels Yes Seat Capacity November 2023 vs November 2019 +4.2%

As of December 2019, the United States was the most important domestic aviation market globally. By August 2023, US market share increases to 19.2%, strengthening domestic and regional ties.

The United States remains the leading player in domestic aviation, as evidenced by the large number of seats it offers, demonstrating its extensive internal connectivity and aviation infrastructure. American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines are the most prominent US players. Notably, Southwest has demonstrated consistent growth following the pandemic, unlike its peers.

Photo: GagliardiPhotography | Shutterstock

Read more: Which US airlines have gained and lost market share since the pandemic?

American Airlines has led in seat capacity the past three years, although 2022 sees a slight decline compared to 2019 and 2023 sees little increase or stability. Delta Airlines reflected this trend, peaking in 2019, declining and stabilizing in 2022. In 2023. Delta Airlines and United Airlines report significant net income in the third quarter of 2023.

The industry’s resilience and adaptability is evident, with airlines implementing various passenger safety and comfort strategies. As the world recovers from the pandemic, the US aviation sector is poised for a rebound and continued growth. The United States opened its borders to inbound travelers by mid-2022, eliminating the negative test requirement in June 2022 and vaccination status requirements for some visitors in May 2023.

Will India and China dominate global passenger traffic and fleet demand over the next two decades, or will the United States remain the largest market? Let us know in the comments below.

Source:OAG

Source: simpleflying.com