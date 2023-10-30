In this article, we will take a look at the 25 largest economies in the world by 2075. To skip our detailed analysis, you can skip straight to The world’s 5 largest economies by 2075.

In both 2022 and 2023, the global economy has struggled significantly following record inflation in most countries around the world, leading central banks to raise interest rates to curb inflation as economic activity and growth slowed. This impact was felt even in the world’s largest economies by 2075, even though the US, which currently has the highest GDP in the world, saw a growth rate of 4.9% in the third quarter of 2023, a better-than-expected performance. Was. Growth in consumer spending, higher contribution by exports, residential investment and higher government spending all contributed to the outperformance of the world’s most advanced country.

Despite the US’s stellar performance, the overall global economic outlook is still not very positive, as global growth was expected to be only 3% in 2023 and 2024, lower than 2022 where it peaked at 3.5%. There are still some positives to focus on, as inflation has declined worldwide with a few exceptions and global headline inflation is expected to fall to 6.8% in 2023, down from 8.7% in 2022.

World’s 25 largest economies by 2075

Jirsak/Shutterstock.com

The biggest reason for the global economy growing at a slower rate than before is the economic slowdown in China, which will be one of the world’s largest economies by 2075. China adopted zero-Covid policy long after most countries abandoned it and imposed long lockdowns. While the country abandoned this outlook by the end of 2022, the economy is still struggling to return to normal amid a major asset crisis. There is a saying that when the United States sneezes, the world catches a cold, reflecting its impact on the global economy, but China’s meteoric rise over the past few decades has seen a similar effect. Many of the world’s largest countries derive a large percentage of their sales from China, and when government officials in the country were banned from using iPhones, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) immediately saw its share price rise.

Despite this concern, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) actually saw much better performance in China in Q3 2023, especially when compared to Q2 2023, which was mentioned in the company’s Q3 2023 earnings call, where its CEO Tim Cook said “If you Kind of a move around the world, we did exceptionally well in emerging markets last quarter and even outperformed on a constant currency basis. And so emerging markets were a strength. If you look at China, in China, We went from negative 3% in Q2 to plus 8% in Q3. And so in China, we had bullish… Switchers were a very important part of our iPhone results for the quarter. We set a record. We set a record in Greater China, in particular, and it was at the center of our results there. And we’re getting more and more people to switch because of our — the experience and the ecosystem and — that we can offer them. And so I think switching is a big opportunity for us. In terms of upgrade cycles, etc., it’s very difficult to predict in real time what’s happening with the upgrade cycle. I would say, if you think about year-to-date iPhone results, you have to think about the SE announcement in the year-ago quarter, the iPhone SE announcement in the year-ago quarter. And so it provides a little bit of headwinds on the comp. But as Luca said, as he talked about how we’re looking at the fourth quarter, the September quarter, we see iPhone momentum accelerating in the fourth quarter. Its share price has fallen more than 2% in October, although YTD 2023, it is still up 33%.

While most of the countries ranked among the world’s largest economies by 2030 will also be among the world’s top 20 economies in 2075, there are still some surprises. One of the biggest surprises is that the US won’t even be among the world’s two largest economies by 2075! One reason the developed world struggles to grow at a healthy rate is due to low population growth rates, as the countries with the highest fertility rates are primarily developing economies. This is why emerging markets boast much higher growth rates than developed markets, and the world’s largest economies in 2050 will be China, the US, India, Indonesia and Germany.

It may be shocking to learn that the US will not even be among the world’s top two economies by 2075, but it is important to consider that its population is much smaller than that of China and India, for example, the latter having the largest population. The most populous country in the world in 2023. Additionally, the US has significantly outperformed expectations over the past decade, which is unlikely to be repeated anytime in at least the next 50 years, and even the extraordinary strength of the US dollar is expected to diminish. Is. Growth will slow compared to other economies over the next decade. The growth of emerging markets has also been vital to the reduction of global inequality; However, the downside is that inequality within countries is increasing.

Methodology

To determine the world’s largest economies by 2075, we consulted a report developed by Goldman Sachs, which assesses each country’s growth rate and figures out what their GDP will be in 2075. As we mentioned earlier, there are likely to be some surprises, so let’s take a look at the global superpowers, or those expected to become, by 2075.

25. South Africa

Expected GDP in 2075 (in trillion dollars): 3.3

Power outages have hit South Africa’s economy, but have beaten forecasts for the second quarter of 2023.

24. South Korea

Expected GDP in 2075 (in trillion dollars): 3.4

South Korea has developed into an economic powerhouse over the past several decades and is expected to remain one of the world’s largest economies by 2075.

23. Malaysia

Expected GDP in 2075 (in trillion dollars): 3.5

Malaysia has established itself as the center of East Asia regional activity but has recorded its weakest GDP growth in almost two years due to a decline in exports.

22. Italy

Expected GDP in 2075 (in trillion dollars): 3.8

Concerns over Italy’s long-term growth have persisted for some time and the country’s central bank governor has urged the country’s premier to address investors’ debt concerns.

21. Australia

Expected GDP in 2075 (in trillion dollars): 4.3

A growing population and low birth rates are the biggest contributors to the country’s declining growth rate, and high underlying inflation is expected to weigh on the country’s growth in the immediate future.

20. Turkey

Expected GDP in 2075 (in trillion dollars): 5.2

In September 2023, Turkey increased its inflation rate and lowered expectations for economic growth, as the country has struggled to deal with high inflation and currency depreciation.

19. Canada

Expected GDP in 2075 (in trillion dollars): 5.2

At present, Canada does not appear to be a nation that is expected to have one of the world’s largest economies by 2075, as the domestic economy has weakened while its currency continues to depreciate. Recently, the Bank of Canada decided to keep rates on hold, acknowledging that inflation risks are rising in the country.

18. Saudi Arabia

Expected GDP in 2075 (in trillion dollars): 6.1

The oil-rich nation has the highest per capita GDP in the world, which has already made its mark on the global stage. In 2022, Saudi Arabia is projected to achieve growth of 8.7% and continue to increase spending, although the biggest challenge for the country is to oil-proof its future.

17. Ethiopia

Expected GDP in 2075 (in trillion dollars): 6.2

Ethiopia has been embroiled in civil war, which has cost thousands of lives and caused great instability in the country. However, the growth potential in the country is huge, with the next decade likely to define how much progress Ethiopia can expect over the next half century.

16. Bangladesh

Expected GDP in 2075 (in trillion dollars): 6.3

Dhaka in Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated cities in the world. While S&P expected the country to continue growing at about 6.4% annually from 2024 to 2026, S&P changed the country’s outlook to negative due to liquidity risks.

15. France

Expected GDP in 2075 (in trillion dollars): 6.5

France was the world’s fourth largest economy in 1980, but its ranking has continued to decline. Even in 2022, it had already fallen to 7th place and slow growth rates coupled with low birth rates mean that the economic decline will continue in the future.

14. Philippines

Expected GDP in 2075 (in trillion dollars): 6.6

The Philippines is expected to maintain a growth rate of around 5% from 2030 to 2039, which will allow it to overtake even top European economies such as France in the long term.

13. Russia

Expected GDP in 2075 (in trillion dollars): 6.9

Russia has performed well below Goldman Sachs’ expectations over the past decade and is likely to decline further as a result of the invasion of Ukraine coupled with heavy Western sanctions. Currently the world’s 9th largest economy, the country will slip to 13th among the largest global economies in 2075 if these issues are not corrected in the next few years.

12. Japan

Expected GDP in 2075 (in trillion dollars): 7.5

Japan has managed to recover lost output during the COVID-19 pandemic and according to Deloitte, its economy is now likely to slow down which will allow the country to maintain its monetary policy until at least 2024.

11. Mexico

Expected GDP in 2075 (in trillion dollars): 7.6

According to the IMF, Mexico is currently undergoing a broad-based expansion, with growth expected to reach 3.2% in 2023. The construction, auto production and service sectors will drive high growth in one of the world’s largest economies by 2075.

10. United Kingdom

Expected GDP in 2075 (in trillion dollars): 7.6

The United Kingdom has faced severe economic pressure over the past few years, but it hasn’t been helped by political instability in the country. The rising cost of living and the energy crisis have further compounded the economy’s problems, but in the long term, the UK is expected to maintain its reputation as one of the world’s most efficient countries.

9. Germany

Expected GDP in 2075 (in trillion dollars): 8.1

Germany is Europe’s largest economy, and its real GDP growth forecast will be around 1% for each of the next several decades.

8. Brazil

Expected GDP in 2075 (in trillion dollars): 8.7

Brazil is currently the largest economy in Latin America, and will remain so for the foreseeable future. Brazil has performed particularly poorly over the past 10-15 years, which is why it is not higher on our list, but much of the poor performance is expected to be reversed, at least partially, over the next several years.

7. Egypt

Expected GDP in 2075 (in trillion dollars): 10.4

To become one of the world’s largest economies by 2075, Egypt will need appropriate institutions and policies, and a major increase in stability. The lack of sustainability means Egypt underperformed by 2% from earlier growth forecasts from 2010 to 2019, and will also underperform 2020 – 2029 by 1.4% from 2011 forecasts.

6. Pakistan

Expected GDP in 2075 (in trillion dollars): 12.3

For Pakistan to grow from a GDP of $0.1 trillion in 2022 to over $12 trillion in 2075, a fundamental change in mindset and policies is required, starting with setting up industries and producing goods locally to boost its currency. Would require, which is almost 100% depreciation in less than 3 years.

Click to continue reading and see the world’s 5 largest economies by 2075. Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. The world’s 25 largest economies by 2075 originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source: finance.yahoo.com