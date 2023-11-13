In this article, we will see World’s 20 youngest billionaires, We have also discussed the personal journeys of most of these billionaires. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to World’s 5 youngest billionaires,

With evolving job markets and a constantly changing economic environment, the age-old tradition of working hard for decades before retiring late in life has given rise to a new paradigm. Today’s youth is equipped with innovative ideas and unlimited creativity and hence, is rewriting the rules of wealth creation. They no longer follow the traditional path of lifelong employment; Instead, they use their intelligence and entrepreneurial spirit to amass fortunes at a remarkably young age. To read more about building wealth, see How to Become a Millionaire.

if we talk about money richest person in the world Today there is Elon Musk, whose net worth is $230.1 billion. a world away, Youngest billionaire in Africa Mohammed Deuzi who has a net worth of $1.5 Billion as of 2022 at the age of 48 years. While these individuals represent fantastic self-made success stories, it is important to recognize this on our list. world’s youngest billionaire, a large portion inherited their wealth. Speaking of entrepreneurship, be sure to check out our article about today’s most influential entrepreneurs.

Success stories of the youngest billionaires

Consider the stories of Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, two giants who epitomize this modern ethos. Zuckerberg, co-founder of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), became a billionaire in his early twenties, revolutionizing social networking and communications. Elon Musk, on the other hand, with ventures like Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX, has consistently disrupted traditional industries and made money at a pace that defies tradition.

In fact, Mark Zuckerberg’s journey began in January 2004, when, as a Harvard student, he began developing a new website, “TheFacebook”, with his roommates Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCallum, Dustin Moskowitz, and Chris Hughes. Six days after its launch in February 2004, the platform faced controversy, as three Harvard seniors accused Zuckerberg of misleading them and using their ideas for a competing product. This resulted in a lawsuit and a settlement where Zuckerberg agreed to pay 1.2 million Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) shares and $20 million in cash.

What started as a “Harvard thing” soon spread to other schools, leading Zuckerberg to make the seemingly innocuous decision of leaving Harvard during his sophomore year to focus on the project. The decision marks the beginning of Meta Platforms Inc.’s (NASDAQ:META) expansion and relocation to Palo Alto, California. Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) faced several milestones, such as reaching 500 million users in 2010. Zuckerberg’s vision of creating an open information flow for people continued the development of the platform, and it expanded further into mobile technology and global Internet access.

In January 2019, Zuckerberg initiated plans to integrate end-to-end encryption across major social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and later integrate chat systems between Instagram and Messenger, allowing cross-communication between users. Communication was promoted.

On the other hand, three young men, Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy and Reggie Brown, founded Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), an American camera and social media company, in 2011. Originally known as Snapchat Inc., the company later changed to Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in 2016 to accommodate its expanded product lineup that included Snapchat, Spectacles, and Bitmoji. Interestingly, the founders collectively hold 95% of the voting shares of the company, with Spiegel holding 48% and Murphy holding 47%. These shares can be transferred only when one of them retires or dies. Evan Spiegel is one of them in 2023 world’s youngest billionaire With a net worth of $2.7B.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been highly successful financially. In fact, in the third quarter of 2023, Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) reported a 5% year-over-year increase in revenue, which totaled $1,189 million compared to $1,128 million last year. However, the company also suffered a net loss of $368 million, slightly larger than the previous year’s loss of $360 million.

Millennials: A generation known for their passion

Since most of the billionaires on our list are millennials, let’s discuss some interesting findings about them.

According to a survey, Millennials are known for their passion and optimism. While this can be a positive trait, it poses challenges to businesses trying to influence purchasing and employment decisions. Traditional factors such as product quality and performance have less influence on Millennials, with 27.2% placing more emphasis on issues such as work-life balance, income inequality and education, compared to Baby Boomers at 14.2% and Generation X at 18%. They are also more open to new ideas and consider broader factors in their decision making, such as business leaders’ ability to affect change and their authenticity.

On the other hand, when it comes to searching for jobs, 37% of Millennials value celebrity endorsements, and 77% want empathy from their business leaders. They also pay attention to the organization’s ecosystem of partners. To attract and retain Millennials, organizations should pay attention to their brand’s reputation, such as on employee review sites like Glassdoor and what people say about them in the community.

World’s 20 youngest billionaires

our methodology

to shortlist world’s youngest billionaireWe have included billionaires who are below 35 years of age. We got our data from 2023 real time billionaires list From Forbes.

Please note that in case of same age of any billionaire, the billionaire with higher net worth is ranked higher. The list is otherwise presented in ascending order of age.

20. Joe Lau

Age: 33

Net Worth: $1.8B

Joe Lau is a Stanford graduate who co-founded Alchemy, a blockchain software company valued at $10.2 billion in 2020. Lau’s 26% stake in the company contributes to his $1.8 billion net worth, Alchemy employs engineers from tech giants like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:). GOOG) and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)

19. Rocco Basilico

Age: 33

Net Worth: $3.5B

Rocco Basilico is the stepson of the late Essilor Luxottica chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio, who inherited a 12.5% ​​stake in Delfin’s holdings. He holds the role of chief wearable officer of Essilor Luxottica and leads its luxury brands, making him one of two Del Vecchio heirs actively involved in the company.

18. Evan Spiegel

Age: 32

Net Worth: $2.7B

Evan Spiegel co-founded Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP). In 2011, he conceived a messaging app as a class project and launched “Pikaboo” with Bobby Murphy and Reggie Brown, which was later renamed Snapchat. He left Stanford in 2012 to focus on the app, which quickly gained popularity. Spiegel graduated in 2018.

17. John Callison

Age: 32

Net Worth: $5.5B

John Collison is an Irish billionaire entrepreneur who co-founded Stripe Inc. with his brother Patrick in 2010. In 2016, he became. Youngest self-made billionaire,

16. Jonathan Kwok

Age: 31

Net Worth: $2.7B

Jonathan Kwok is the son of the late Sun Hung Kai Properties chairman Walter Kwok, along with his brother Geoffrey, who took control of Empire Group Holdings after Walter’s death in 2018. He inherited his SHKP stake and shared the role of beneficiary in the five major family trusts. ,

15. Ben Francis

Age: 30

Net Worth: $1.2B

Benjamin David Francis is a British billionaire entrepreneur, CEO, and majority owner of Gymshark, a fitness apparel company founded in 2012. With a 70% stake worth $1.45 billion, he is worth $1.2 billion by 2023. he is one of them The youngest self-made billionaire in the world,

14. Palmer Luckey

Age: 30

Net Worth: $1.7B

Palmer Freeman Luckey rose to fame as the founder of Oculus VR and creator of the Oculus Rift and is credited with reviving the virtual reality field. In 2017, he left Oculus to establish Anduril Industries, specializing in defense technology, particularly autonomous drones and military sensors. He was ranked 22nd in Forbes’ 2016 list America’s richest entrepreneurs under 40,

13. Michael Strnad

Age: 30

Net Worth: $2B

Michael Strnad is a 30-year-old Czech billionaire who serves as the owner and CEO of Czechoslovak Group (CSG), an industrial holding firm specializing in ammunition, military trucks, army vehicles, and active radar. Inheriting CSG from its father in 2018, the company is a major player in the European defense industry, ranking fourth.The largest ammunition producer in the European Union,

12. Mark Mateschitz

Age: 30

Net Worth: $34.7B

Marc Dietrich Metschitz is an Austrian billionaire who owns a 49% stake in Red Bull GmbH, the energy drink company co-founded by his father Dietrich Metschitz. He also serves on the board of the Red Bull Wings for Life Foundation, which is primarily overseen by his mother, Anita Gerharder. he is one of Top 20 youngest billionaires in the world.

11. Gustav Magner Witz

Age: 29

Net Worth: $2.7B

Gustav Magner Witzow is a Norwegian billionaire who owns a majority stake in Salmar ASA, a salmon fishing company founded by his father. He is currently engaged in technology startups and property investments. Witzo was previously associated with MGM Properties and had invested in ventures such as Gopi and Keybutler.

10. Ryan Baslow

Age: 28

Net Worth: $1.1B

Ryan Breslow is an American entrepreneur who co-founded Bolt Financial Inc., a one-click checkout technology company, and Echo, a digital cryptocurrency platform. He is also involved in Luv, a crypto pharmaceutical startup, and founded The Movement, a dance nonprofit. he is one of Top 10 youngest billionaires in the world,

9. Katharina Anderson

Age: 27

Net Worth: $1.5B

Katharina Andresen, born in 1995, is one of the world’s youngest billionaires. She and her sister Alexandra, just a year younger, inherited an 84% stake in their family’s investment company, Fard. His father, Johan, still oversees the company and retains control with 70% of the voting power thanks to a special share structure. Ford is involved in various financial activities, such as hedge funds, Nordic stock exchange investments and private equity ventures. he is one of World’s youngest billionaire in 2023,

8. Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio

Age: 27

Net Worth: $3.5B

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio is one of Leonardo Del Vecchio’s six children, who inherited a 12.5% ​​stake in Delfin after his father’s death in 2022. He works at Essilor Luxottica as its Chief Strategy Officer and is one of two heirs actively involved in the company. Additionally, he serves as CEO of eyeglasses retailer Salmoiraghi & Vigano, acquired by Essilor Luxottica in 2016.

7. Wang Zelong

Age: 26

Net Worth: $1.4B

Wang inherited a stake worth more than $1.3 billion in CNNC Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide Company, a Shenzhen Stock Exchange-traded company specializing in the production of titanium dioxide pigment. he is one of Youngest billionaire in Asia,

6.Alexandra Andresen

Age: 26

Net Worth: $1.5B

Alexandra Andresen became the world’s youngest billionaire in 2016 at the age of 19 and held the title at Forbes for three consecutive years. She is the daughter of Ford AS owner Johan H. Andresen Jr. and inherited a large ownership stake with her sister Katharina.

Click here to view 5 world’s youngest billionaire,

