Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio President and CEO JP Nausif and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik today announced that Worldpay, a leading global provider of payment processing solutions, will re-locate its global corporate headquarters to Cincinnati. Will establish. Bringing more than 500 new jobs and $56 million in associated payroll to Southwest Ohio.

“Ohio welcomes Worldpay back to our thriving ecosystem of financial technology businesses,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “As one of the largest state economies in the country, we recognize the critical role financial technology plays in shaping the future of commerce and finance.”

Worldpay is one of the world’s largest payments processors, expected to process $2 trillion in payment volume in 2022. The company is a leader in global e-commerce payments and processes transactions in 146 countries in 135 currencies, supporting more than 1 million merchant businesses globally. ,

“Worldpay choosing Ohio for its headquarters reflects our position as a supportive environment for fintech innovation,” said Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted. “Together with the Cincinnati Innovation District, this announcement allows Worldpay to tap into a rich talent pool of highly skilled professionals in finance, technology and data analytics.”

“The Worldpay family is excited to make Cincinnati our home once again,” said Charles Drucker, incoming CEO of Worldpay. “Access to talent, quality of life, great educational institutions and the new direct flight to London from CVG Airport all contributed significantly to the decision to build our corporate headquarters in Greater Cincinnati, connecting us to our customers around the world. “

The State of Ohio, JobsOhio and REDI Cincinnati collaborated with Worldpay to relocate its corporate headquarters to Cincinnati upon pending separation from FIS®. FIS, a global leader in financial services technology, announced in July that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell a majority stake in its Worldpay Merchant Solutions business to GTCR, a leading private equity firm, valuing Worldpay at $18.5 billion. Has been assessed.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2024, at which time Worldpay will become a standalone company. “Worldpay’s decision to locate its headquarters in Cincinnati following aggressive competition from other U.S. regions reflects the continued economic momentum we are seeing throughout Ohio,” said JP Nauseef, President and CEO of JobsOhio. “Ohio is leading the way in developing talent and supporting infrastructure to foster financial technology innovation that drives economic diversification, is attractive to the workforce and provides flexibility to support future growth.”

To support Worldpay’s commitment to bringing hundreds of new jobs to Ohio, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved the project for tax credits at its monthly meeting this morning. The tax credit is 2.389% for 15 years, with an estimated value of $20,000,000. In addition to creating more than 500 new Ohio jobs, Worldpay has committed to retaining more than 900 current jobs, representing a total payroll of $93.7 million.

“Worldpay’s choice to locate its headquarters in Cincinnati reflects confidence in the region’s economic vitality and growth,” said Lydia Mihalik, Director of the Ohio Department of Development. “The announcement symbolizes a partnership beyond business – a commitment to fostering a thriving and prosperous community for years to come.”

“It is an incredible honor to select the Cincinnati region as Worldpay’s headquarters, adding to our already strong financial technology and services ecosystem,” said Kim Lauterbach, President and CEO of REDI Cincinnati. “Our region has the second largest concentration of top financial institutions outside of New York City, and we are proud to have Worldpay call Sims Township home. Thank you to the State of Ohio and JobsOhio for their partnership in showcasing the region to new businesses and expansion of existing businesses. JobsOhio also plans to provide assistance, which will be made public once the final agreement is executed.

Source: www.bing.com