WorldFirst, the one-stop digital payments and financial services platform for cross-border trade SMEs, today announced its plans to launch e-commerce digital finance solutions in new Southeast Asian markets in 2023 and 2024, aimed at helping online sellers To help achieve secure development. , Fast and reliable cross-border payments and financial services as well as easy one-stop connections to multiple global markets.

Building on its success in China, Singapore and other markets, WorldFirst will offer the suite of solutions in Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines and Malaysia through World Account to facilitate global sales, management and growth for SMEs.

Sell: SMEs can open a multi-currency world account within minutes to be able to trade like locals around the world. World Account supports 42 currencies in over 200 global markets to facilitate global sourcing. It also enables local collections in 30 currencies from over 120 e-marketplaces, supported by WorldFirst’s access to 40 local faster payment schemes worldwide. While SMEs are often denied access to global multi-currency pooling by traditional service providers, with World Account, funds paid will be immediately credited to the sellers’ local collection account as available balance.

Management: During the critical scaling-up phase, SMEs are often hampered by the challenge of managing multiple stores in different e-marketplaces under multiple entities. World Account provides a single user-friendly portal for sellers to manage their growing operations across different countries and markets. Sellers can layer stores, e-marketplaces and entities while customizing account details for reconciliation.

Development: Through its Global Voyage program, launched in 2022, WorldFirst offers hassle-free one-stop store opening services in global markets, thanks to its strong partnerships with these markets. With instant processing across 28 partner e-commerce platforms, set-up time for the seller is reduced to within 24 hours. Additionally, sellers can find a wide range of value-added professional services from online advertising, logistics to website development and management through WorldFirst to fuel their growth.

Clara said, “Building on our global fintech capabilities and strong success in China, Singapore and other markets, we are confident that our secure and fast cross-border payments and e-commerce enabled services will help small businesses in Southeast Asia expand their international footprint. “Can help expand.” Xi, CEO of WorldFirst and Vice Chairman of Ant Group.

WorldFirst prioritizes the safety and security of customer transactions above all else with an industry-leading fraud prevention track record. It partners with banks and financial institutions, including eight globally significant banks, to safeguard customers’ funds.

According to an EU-ASEAN report, the adoption of cross-border digital payment systems is considered a major catalyst for e-commerce growth, giving small businesses access to new regional and global markets and new customers by managing their payments. It becomes easy to find. Trade Council finds. In Singapore, WorldFirst’s SME customers experienced a 70% increase in their monthly GMV between October and January 2023.

WorldFirst is catering to the needs of SMEs engaged in international trade to expand globally. This includes global collections, making payments, currency conversion, risk management and supply chain financing to help SMEs reduce costs and generate more revenue, improve turnover efficiency and quickly capture global business opportunities. WorldFirst, which uses AI and other cutting-edge technologies for risk control, prioritizes the security of customer funds above all else and has an industry-leading fraud-prevention track record. WorldFirst serves one million customers worldwide and is connected to more than 120 markets. WorldFirst was founded in 2004 and joined Ant Group in 2019. To learn more about WorldFirst, visit

