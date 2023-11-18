WorldCoin (WLD) drops 11% as OpenAI ousts Sam Altman

Popular artificial intelligence company OpenAI experienced a huge drop in its market value on Saturday after WorldCoin (WLD) founder Sam Altman was removed as CEO. This development comes after the crypto project came under heavy regulatory scrutiny due to privacy concerns.

OpenAI votes out Sam Altman, citing loss of confidence

In a surprise development on Friday, OpenAI announced a leadership change, saying that Sam Altman will exit as the company’s CEO effective immediately.

In the statement, the company expressed its gratitude to Altman for his tremendous contributions to its growth during his four-year tenure as its global leader.

However, after a thorough review process by the board of directors, it was concluded that the WorldCoin founder was not completely honest in his exchanges with the board, causing a loss of confidence in his ability to continue his duties as CEO. Loss occurred.

Following Altman’s departure, OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Muratti will now serve as interim CEO until a permanent successor is appointed.

However, as one might expect, with the sharp statements in the company’s announcement, Altman’s removal as OpenAI CEO has created a negative sentiment around the WorldCoin project.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, WLD has declined by 12.75% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the daily trading volume of the token has managed to remain intact with a gain of 15.13%.

What next for WorldCoin?

WorldCoin was officially launched in July with the goal of building the largest digital identity and financial network. The project relies on the use of iris-scanning orbs to physically admit new members, raising concerns about privacy, anonymity, and user data security.

Following Altman’s departure from OpenAI, there is currently speculation over the future trajectory of WorldCoin. Clearly, WorldCoin benefited from Altman’s visibility as CEO of OpenAI, as reflected in the token’s current decline.

Notably, WLD increased by more than 25% in October, with many analysts citing anticipation of the OpenAI developer conference in November as the driving force.

Therefore, the removal of Altman from OpenAI may not bode well for WorldCoin in terms of credibility and public investor sentiment. On the other hand, Worldcoin may soon recover from its market slump and reach greater heights despite this new challenge.

Following its public official launch in July, WorldCoin faced much criticism from global regulators who expressed concerns over operations regarding the collection of data using iris scanning orbs and potential applications of user data.

Notably, WorldCoin has been suspended from Kenya, while the governments of the United Kingdom and Germany have launched investigations into the project’s operations.

However, the crypto project has remained resilient despite these regulatory hurdles, marking the milestone of 4 million app downloads and 1 million monthly active users, as reported in early November.

At the time of writing, WLD is trading at $1.85, down 0.86% in the last hour. Meanwhile, the token has a market capitalization of $211.37 million.

