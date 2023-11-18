WorldCoin token value drops nearly 10% after Sam Altman ousted as OpenAI CEO TechCrunch

Sam Altman, Now former CEO of OpenAIHe has left his role and is leaving its board, according to a post from the company on Friday. But questions about his role in other entities like WorldCoin, the crypto project he co-founded, remain up in the air as its tokens make news.

WorldCoin’s token, WLD, fell more than 13% on the day to $1.91, CoinMarketCap data shows. When asked about Altman’s future at WorldCoin or his further plans, WorldCoin did not respond to TechCrunch’s request for comment.

Altman’s crypto project raised $115 million in a Series C round led by Blockchain Capital in May. In March, TechCrunch reported that Altman was on WorldCoin’s board, but was not involved in “day-to-day” operations.

WorldCoin acquires users by scanning the iris through its orb, which then provides users with an “Iris Code” or “World ID” that grants users access to the projects’ applications and gives them “a digital passport. ” provides, Tiago Sada, product lead for Tools for Humanity and main contributor to WorldCoin, said on TechCrunch’s Chain Reaction podcast in September. The verification process reportedly allows people to prove their identity, and iris codes are used to make sure they don’t go and get another identity.

In August, WorldCoin faced protests from countries including Kenya, which blocked the project from scanning its citizens any more (and the project ignored initial orders). WorldCoin has faced criticism from critics who have alleged that the company targets developing economies. The project gives most participants (outside the US and some other countries) 25 WLD tokens worth about $48 in exchange for signing up, which could be seen as exploitative.

Sada said it makes sense to give away free tokens and go to developing countries because most projects, especially in crypto and tech, focus on emerging markets, because “they are easier to work in.”

While OpenAI said on Friday that the board no longer has confidence [Altman’s] ability to continue leading the company, its statement did not fully explain why Altman was fired or where he stands with other related organizations like WorldCoin.

According to a blog post in early November, Worldcoin’s application has more than four million downloads and its active users have “more than doubled” globally. According to the company’s website, there are more than 2.4 million “unique humans” on WorldCoin and in the recent seven days at the time of writing, approximately 53,800 new accounts have been created, and more than 59,000 daily wallet transactions have taken place.

