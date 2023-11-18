WorldCoin falls by double digits as OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman is ousted

OpenAI’s board of directors announced a surprise leadership change on Friday that included the immediate removal of company co-founder and CEO Sam Altman from his position.

This news had a dramatic impact on WLD’s price movements, as the asset dropped from $2.5 to less than $2 in a matter of hours.

The board of directors’ blog post from Friday reads that the firm’s chief technology officer – Mira Muratti – will take over from Altman as interim CEO “effective immediately.”

“A member of OpenAI’s leadership team for five years, Mira has been instrumental in OpenAI’s growth as a global AI leader. She brings a unique skill set, understanding of the company’s values, operations and business, and already leads the company’s research, product and security functions.

The Post alleged that Altman was not consistent in her communications with the board, which “hindered her ability to carry out her responsibilities.” Thus, the board concluded that they no longer felt Altman was suitable to run the company.

“We believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward. As the leader of the company’s research, product and security functions, Meera is exceptionally qualified to step into the role of interim CEO. We have full confidence in his ability to lead OpenAI during this transition period.”

Shortly after the news went viral, WorldCoin – an initiative frequently promoted by Altman – shut down. The already controversial project’s coin fell by double digits from a local peak of $2.5 to below $1.9.

