November 18, 2023
WorldCoin falls by double digits as OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman is ousted


OpenAI’s board of directors announced a surprise leadership change on Friday that included the immediate removal of company co-founder and CEO Sam Altman from his position.

This news had a dramatic impact on WLD’s price movements, as the asset dropped from $2.5 to less than $2 in a matter of hours.

  • The board of directors’ blog post from Friday reads that the firm’s chief technology officer – Mira Muratti – will take over from Altman as interim CEO “effective immediately.”

“A member of OpenAI’s leadership team for five years, Mira has been instrumental in OpenAI’s growth as a global AI leader. She brings a unique skill set, understanding of the company’s values, operations and business, and already leads the company’s research, product and security functions.

  • The Post alleged that Altman was not consistent in her communications with the board, which “hindered her ability to carry out her responsibilities.” Thus, the board concluded that they no longer felt Altman was suitable to run the company.

“We believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward. As the leader of the company’s research, product and security functions, Meera is exceptionally qualified to step into the role of interim CEO. We have full confidence in his ability to lead OpenAI during this transition period.”

  • Shortly after the news went viral, WorldCoin – an initiative frequently promoted by Altman – shut down. The already controversial project’s coin fell by double digits from a local peak of $2.5 to below $1.9.
WLDUSD. Source: CoinMarketCap

Special Offer (Sponsored)
Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

This is one of the worst stock market mistakes you can make right now

This is one of the worst stock market mistakes you can make right now

November 18, 2023
A Gen Zer got $30,000 to build an apartment addition in her backyard. Renting it out makes it 'financially feasible' to pay his bills.

A Gen Zer got $30,000 to build an apartment addition in her backyard. Renting it out makes it ‘financially feasible’ to pay his bills.

November 18, 2023

You may have missed

This is one of the worst stock market mistakes you can make right now

This is one of the worst stock market mistakes you can make right now

November 18, 2023
A Gen Zer got $30,000 to build an apartment addition in her backyard. Renting it out makes it 'financially feasible' to pay his bills.

A Gen Zer got $30,000 to build an apartment addition in her backyard. Renting it out makes it ‘financially feasible’ to pay his bills.

November 18, 2023
WorldCoin falls by double digits as OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman is ousted

WorldCoin falls by double digits as OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman is ousted

November 18, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Advertisers have started pulling out of Elon Musk’s ads over anti-Semitism concerns

November 18, 2023
OpenAI president resigns after shock firing of CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI president resigns after shock firing of CEO Sam Altman

November 18, 2023
Employer-Provided Health Care Costs Spike on Weight-Loss Drugs, Inflation

Employer-Provided Health Care Costs Spike on Weight-Loss Drugs, Inflation

November 18, 2023