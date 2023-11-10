Tourism industry leaders meet in London for the World Travel Market trade event to discuss the latest trends shaping the sector.

Advertisement

The World Travel Market trade event in London showcases the latest trends shaping the tourism and travel industry now and in the future.

Thousands of delegates gathered in the UK capital to strike, debate and discuss deals as the industry continues its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Leisure travel is down just 10% from 2019 levels,” said Dave Goodger, managing director for EMEA at Tourism Economics. “But we have to remember that 2019 was a peak year. So, the level of travel we’re seeing this year has only been surpassed in three years in history.”

Despite economic and geopolitical uncertainties, countries like Greece have shown improvement despite high summer temperatures and devastating wildfires.

“I would say that the biggest challenge for the long term in the future is the climate crisis,” revealed Dimitris Frankakis, Secretary General of the Greek National Tourism Organisation. “Greece has a specific plan until 2030 to achieve environmental sustainability, deal with the consequences of climate change and, of course, adapt to the new era.”

Valencia, located in Spain, attracts tourists with its beaches, natural beauty and history. The city, known for its sustainable tourism, has been named European Green Capital 2024.

“The old source of the river is now a big green area, a big green boulevard,” Carlos Mazón Guixot, president of the Valencia region government, told Focus. “We are working very hard related to public transportation. It is very important for us. To new energy technologies. Not just for one year, but for the rest of our lives.”

Stability after the pandemic also means keeping passenger numbers under control. Venice, for example, is planning to impose a five-euro tax on day-trippers next year as it tries to tackle overtourism.

Other destinations like Croatia are also considering what to do.

“We can’t use the word overtourism, maybe in some cities like Dubrovnik,” Martina Cernec of the Croatian National Tourist Board told Focus.

“We still, as a country, have not brought in any special measures. But now, it is the right time for local authorities and decision makers to start thinking about this. This is important as we want to keep our country protected.” Want it today,” said Martina.

When it comes to passenger numbers, Thailand says its approach is quality over quantity. Cooling down traditional hot spots and opening up other spots in the country.

“We are focusing more in terms of value for money that tourists spend in Thailand,” said Siripakorn Chaewsmoot, deputy governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

“The second thing is also about the dispersion of tourist numbers. Connect with their local community, connect with other destinations beyond the destination. That’s the way we are moving forward.”

The interest of travelers is also developing. According to World Travel Market Research, for Millennials and Gen Z, it’s increasingly about experiences and bucket lists. And there is a widespread trend of longer stays.

“With sustainability conscience, we see what they call slow holidays. So, these holidays are short, but very long. And they are more focused on experiences rather than sunbathing,” said Vasyl Zigalo, portfolio director of World Travel Market.

One country that is offering some of these experiences is Morocco. It wants to attract 26 million tourists a year by 2030, almost double this year’s number.

“People want to have an authentic experience,” said Fatim-Zahra Ammor, Morocco’s tourism minister. “They want to be in touch with nature, taste local cuisine and meet local communities. They’re also looking for the open air: wild experiences, long walks, mountains.”

Advertisement

The global travel and tourism sector is expected to fully recover in the next few years. But it’s an industry that’s also changing, as it looks to the future of 2024 and beyond.

Source