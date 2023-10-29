World oil, gas markets likely to have a “volatile” week after Israel’s ground attack on Gaza

(Bloomberg) — Oil and gas markets are set for another volatile week of trading after Israel launched a long-awaited ground offensive on Gaza.

Tamar gas field

The biggest risk to crude oil prices following the invasion is any escalation by other regional powers. The Middle East supplies about a third of the world’s oil and Iran, which backs Hamas and other regional militant groups, said over the weekend that the incursion “could force everyone to take action.”

Crude was trading up 3.2% on Friday after Israel stepped up ground operations and West Texas Intermediate was trading above $85 a barrel. However, it remains below its highest point since the conflict began – just above $90 – as there has been no real impact on global supply so far.

“Concerns that the war could turn into a broader regional conflict – with the potential for oil supplies to be disrupted – have increased risks to a bounce in oil prices,” said UBS Group AG commodities analyst Giovanni Stanovo. “Prices are likely to find support early in the week, although no disruptions to oil supplies have been reported so far.”

Intraday trading has seen sharp fluctuations for several weeks, even before the outbreak of the conflict. A gauge of oil-market volatility, which measures the speed of price swings, rose on Friday to its highest level since June.

Escalating fighting with Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon over the weekend could add to traders’ uneasiness, while the worst-case scenario for oil markets is any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for crude.

Unlike oil supply, gas markets have already been hit by production.

The Tamar gas field was shut down by Israel following Hamas attacks earlier this month, and although this has been partially offset by increased production at the nearby Leviathan field, it is providing some relief to regional supplies in both markets. Outlines the risks. Egypt, which imports gas from Israel, said on Sunday that imports had dropped to zero.

There is also a danger of the matter escalating further. Iran threatened further action over the weekend, without elaborating, following previous calls for oil sanctions on Israel. The US also struck sites in Syria late last week – a reminder that the world’s largest economy risks becoming embroiled in the conflict.

Shipping in the Red Sea has also been warned after a US aircraft carrier intercepted missiles fired from Yemen towards Israel in the waterway.

As a result, in financial markets, oil has been at the center of bets that the conflict could escalate beyond Israel and Gaza. Traders have been buying options contracts that would benefit from a surge in prices above $100 a barrel in recent weeks.

“The volatility associated with trading spot oil contracts has been inexcusable,” said Michael Tran, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets. “A significant level of price disparity remains in the near term given the spreading conflict.”

Source: www.worldoil.com