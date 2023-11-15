world of warehouses - Business News

Essential links in the global economic system, warehouses have grown rapidly in number and size across the planet. Sociologist Delphine Mercier explains why she is interested in this “warehouse economy”.

You are the scientific coordinator of the Le Grand Entrepôt (‘The Great Warehouse’) research project. What is the ‘warehouse economy’ that your work focuses on?

Delphine Mercier: The question of storage is as old as the production of goods, but today it has achieved unprecedented importance, as the number of warehouses around the world is increasing – both in terms of number and size – and on a more global scale than ever before. Play an important role. economy. If you analyze the entire production sector, you discover that what might be called the ‘social life of objects’ systematically passes through such spaces, whether it involves assembly, procurement management, packaging or recycling. yes. This is why people now talk about the ‘warehouse economy’. Warehouses have become places of reference that are central to production systems, and thus lead both formal and informal economic activities in the cities on whose outskirts they are installed. Regarding our research project titled “The Great Warehouse” (in French), we aim to examine the multiple layers of this reconfiguration of production systems, as well as their implications.

The free zone of Porte de l’Estaque in Marseille (southeastern France) enjoys a special regime in terms of taxation and employment law.

Jean-Michel Maillat-Couhet, Delphine Mercier

For example, why be interested specifically in warehouses rather than industries?

DM: We believe there is a blind spot in the research. On the one hand, the major companies and actors are well known, as there have been a lot of studies on the topic in the fields of economics, management and history. On the other hand, attention is also beginning to be paid to the lives of employees in logistics centers – usually managed by Amazon. This work is recent, but helps to give an idea of ​​working conditions, recruitment, career paths, etc. and yet there has been little exploration of the relationship between the two. How do large companies use these centers today, and hope to use them in the years to come? Do the activities being developed in and around the warehouses encourage the development of new strategies? Our project aims to be more global, and study the entire range. The goal is also to better understand the functions of the many intermediaries involved.

How has the ‘storage function’, as you call it, evolved in recent decades?

DM: One of the main issues is defining this ‘storage function’, as it is relatively new.

In the 1980s, production systems attempted to work on a just-in-time basis: A customer would order something, and a company would ship it. Today, many actors can intervene between these two stages to assemble the product, package it, reduce shipping costs, etc. All or parts of an item may be stored on several occasions during its production and distribution. This evolution of the production chain has encouraged countries with ample land capacity, such as Ireland, Malta and Panama, to offer particularly attractive fiscal arrangements. In short, storage outsourcing has been around since the 1990s. Large companies and industries have gradually stopped storing their products themselves, instead delegating this task to others.

What will be the consequences for cities and regions that have become storage space?

DM: These locations are usually near borders and often in port areas, as ships provide a particularly interesting means of transportation. They adopt a system of exceptions in terms of taxation and employment law, allowing major corporations to reduce their fees and production costs. These are called ‘free zones’. This is true for countries like Malta and Panama, but also for the city of Tangiers in Morocco or the Port de l’Estaque in Marseille in southeastern France. One thing needs to be emphasized: globalization of the economy cannot be limited to offshoring, it also translates into the coexistence of different legal regimes within the same region. In general, all efforts are made to attract major industries and businesses, which in turn claim to generate activity and provide jobs. However, we have observed that the mobility of integration and contribution to the local economy is extremely low. In most of the areas concerned, we have seen the development of a parallel and informal economy around storage spaces. It’s just a small step from the free zone to the gray area.

Logistics site in Marseille. An entire formal and informal economy develops around warehouse areas.

Jean-Michel Maillat-Couhet, Delphine Mercier

Can you give an example of these informal economies?

DM: In South America, Bolivia stores large quantities of textile goods coming from China and destined for Europe. But it does not have access to the sea, and so it passes through the port of Iquique in Chile, which is a free zone. Between these two stages, some merchandise may be damaged, stolen, or requalified as unsold stock.

This situation promotes the development of an entire economy revolving around second-hand clothing and recycling, which is of more importance than ever on the site. Bolivians recycle textile waste in the form of bundles or rags of used clothing for use by local industries. Every year, on the occasion of a major textile fair, second-hand dealers also sell clothes that they have rescued or repurposed. Other small jobs have also emerged, such as container cleaners, who intervene between two periods of storage. In short, an entire economy of poverty and precarity is emerging, which incidentally helps manage the waste generated by Western production.

What do you hope to learn about work growth and the economy in general through this research?

DM: The global economy has changed the paradigm. We are no longer in the Industrial Revolution, but are entering another revolution – that of logistics and the warehouse economy. This creates new forms of employment that replace the labor-based labor of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. Today, in liberated zones, young workers find small jobs linked to the logistics chain, such as shipping, cleaning, or serving as security guards. For that matter, especially from an environmental perspective, the growth of warehousing and logistics creates significant problems, as maritime and road transport is extremely polluting, containers can distort landscapes and ecosystems, etc. For all this, we don’t want to make actors feel guilty in storage. We are interested in understanding how this new economy is a system, and how it leads to new forms of work.

Source: news.cnrs.fr