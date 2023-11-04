World of Warcraft Worldsoul Saga will expand to the next 3 expansions

GamesBeat Next’s on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you may have missed. watch now

During BlizzCon’s opening keynote, Blizzard revealed the next three expansions for World of Warcraft. Titled Worldsoul Saga, the stories of the tenth, eleventh, and twelfth expansions will be woven together as a cohesive narrative.

Chris Metzen returns to the BlizzCon stage to announce a new approach to WoW’s story. Metzen returned to Blizzard in 2022 after retiring in 2016. Now, he serves as the executive creative director of the Warcraft universe. He said this next expansion was “the culmination of our first 20 years of storytelling” that will “take us into the next 20 years of adventure.”

A journey into the heart of the world. A story that took 20 years to make. Introducing The War Within, the tenth expansion for World of Warcraft. pic.twitter.com/rdje36HgaG – World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) 3 November 2023

The tenth expansion – World of Warcraft: The War Within – is due next year. Adventurers will descend into the underground depths of Azeroth. This expansion will explore what lies beneath the Sword of Sargeras, which fell in Silithus at the end of the Legion expansion. Additionally, The War Within will add account integration features for alternate characters and a new treasure hunt activity for one to five players.

Roadmap for World of Warcraft

Blizzard revealed fewer details for the following expansions. Expansion 11 – World of Warcraft: Midnight – Will take place in the “Old World” of Azeroth in Quel’Thalas. The expansion will focus on the war between the Light and Void forces trying to corrupt the Sunwell. Expansion 12 – World of Warcraft: The Last Titan – also takes place in the “Old World”, but this time players will return to Northrend. The Titans will return to Azeroth and players will uncover a larger conspiracy regarding their true intentions.

Only time will tell if WorldSoul Saga will be a return to form for Blizzard. The current expansion Dragonflight was received more warmly than the two previous expansions, Battle for Azeroth and Shadowlands.

This move to bring Metzen back to the top could welcome players back to the WoW story. This appears to be a major goal for Blizzard as some of The War Within’s features are designed to make the game more friendly to returning players.

