World News

Palo Alto (California) December 14 (Language) TiE Silicon Valley, the gateway for global entrepreneurs in the United States, is now working to train, mentor and facilitate Indian startups to grow their market in the US. . Entrepreneurs of IS sector have said.

“We see ourselves; TiE is the gateway to Silicon Valley for global entrepreneurs. A large portion of those global entrepreneurs are coming from India,” Anita Manwani, president of TIE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Silicon Valley, told PTI in a recent interview.

Recently TiE Silicon Valley has started the process of advising and helping Indian startups to establish their foothold in the US.

TiE Silicon Valley has recently signed an MoU with the Government of India, specifically the Software Technology Parks of India which controls 22 hubs of entrepreneurship across the country.

He said such MoU will allow a bi-directional interaction where investors from Silicon Valley will go and meet with startups, curated startups in India and vice versa, startups from India will come to TiE Silicon Valley. Extensive programs in Silicon Valley to understand how to grow their markets in the United States, how to raise money in the US.

“So that’s how we expect it to work. And this is a big part,” he said, praising the Prime Minister for the progress made in digitalization in India.

“This is the North Star for all countries to take the digital stack to the common man. It’s amazing. Today 20 countries are using the Indian digital stack. I just heard him say it will be 50 next year. When you think about it, if India has over 800 million people who are fully on the digital stack, here we are with a population of about 300 million and we are nowhere close,” Manwani told PTI.

“So, I think in this particular case, it is not about how do you see India’s digital stack growing? I wish I had this insight into how we could develop the American digital stack in the same way so that the common man is fully engaged in all his digital and online activities the way people are in India,” she said.

Like everything else, like telecom, mobile and 4G and 5G, India was much faster because they didn’t have to go from analog to digital.

“For America we have to go from analog to digital. The challenge for all of us in America is that too many of our systems are digital in silos. So making them all talk to each other is a much bigger challenge than introducing a new stack, as India did. So yes, we’re a little behind. Can we do it? We are Silicon Valley, we are America. And as a citizen of the United States, I am very hopeful that we will get there with the help of India,” she said.

Calling it the decade of India, he said that India is currently on the path of so much victory that he feels proud to be of Indian origin.

“I am feeling proud. Whenever I go to India, and I have just come back, I see the freeways, I travel a lot on the road and I see trucks and see new vehicles. The common man now No need to worry about the heat. The buses are air conditioned, but that’s just the amount of business that’s going on. It’s obvious when you’re driving because you see all the logistics and also see that there’s How much construction work is going on?”

“India is the largest buyer of Boeing’s fleet, which puts India at a very different level right now in terms of the US context. I am very, very positive and very optimistic about India. We are careful not to take any wrong steps because ultimately, India is the largest democracy and in a democracy, strange things can happen. Therefore, we hope that the path set by the current leadership will continue in the same manner and they will not deviate from that path.

“I think India has a lot to offer, a young population that is highly educated, that is very tech savvy, and this commitment to entrepreneurship is what will take India into the next century,” Manwani said.

