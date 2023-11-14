Internal documents show the World Health Organization paid $250 to victims in Congo who were sexually abused by its staff during the Ebola outbreak and asked them to attend a training course to receive the money I went.

Earlier this year, the doctor who led the World Health Organization’s efforts to prevent sexual abuse traveled to Congo to address the largest known sex scandal in the U.N. health agency’s history: staffers during the deadly Ebola outbreak. and the abuse of more than 100 local women by other people. the outbreak.

According to an internal WHO report during a visit by Dr. Gaya Gamhewej in March, one of the women who was abused gave birth to a baby with “a deformity that required special medical treatment”, whose Meaning that costs even more for a young mother in one of the world’s poorest countries.

To help victims like her, WHO has paid $250 (€233) to each of at least 104 Congolese women who say they were sexually abused by officials working to contain Ebola. Or was exploited. That amount per victim is less than a day’s expenses for some U.N. officials working in the Congolese capital — and less than the amount Gamhewege received per day during his three-day visit, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press. $19 more.

The amount covers less than four months of normal living expenses in a country where, WHO documents, many people survive on less than $2.15 a day.

Women did not get paid openly. To receive the cash, they were required to complete training courses aimed at helping them undertake “income-generating activities”. These payments appear to attempt to circumvent the UN’s stated policy that it does not pay reparations by including money in what it calls the “whole package” of support.

Many Congolese women who were victims of sexual exploitation still have received nothing. WHO said in a confidential document last month that about a third of the known victims were “impossible to trace”. WHO said about a dozen women rejected its offer.

The total amount of $26,000 (€24,244) provided by WHO to victims is equivalent to about 1% of the $2 million “Survivor Assistance Fund” created by WHO primarily for victims of sexual abuse in Congo.

In interviews, recipients told the AP that the money they received was hardly enough, but they wanted even more justice.

Paula Donovan, who co-directs the Code Blue campaign to end impunity for sexual misconduct at the United Nations, described WHO’s payments to victims of sexual abuse and exploitation as “distorting”.

“It’s not unheard of for the UN to give people seed money so they can expand their livelihoods, but linking it to compensation for sexual assault, or a crime that results in the birth of a child, is unimaginable,” she said.

Donovan said women are required to attend training before receiving cash, creating an uncomfortable situation for victims of wrongdoing seeking help.

Two women who met Gamhewege told him that what they wanted most was “for the perpetrators to be punished so that they cannot harm anyone else,” WHO documents said. The names of the women were not disclosed.

“There’s nothing we can do to make up for (sexual abuse and exploitation),” Gamhavez told the AP in an interview.

WHO told the AP that criteria for determining its “victim survivor packages” include the cost of food in Congo and “global guidance on not giving more cash than is appropriate for the community, so that recipients do not suffer further harm.” Gamhewege said WHO was following recommendations set by local charities and experts from other UN agencies.

“Obviously, we haven’t done enough,” Gamhewege said. He said WHO would ask survivors directly what further assistance they needed.

She said WHO has also helped cover the medical costs of 17 children born as a result of sexual exploitation and abuse.

At least one woman who said a WHO doctor sexually abused her and impregnated her negotiated compensation, which agency officials signed off on, that included a plot of land and health care. The doctors also agreed to be paid $100 (€93.25) per month until the child’s birth as part of a settlement “to protect the integrity and reputation of WHO.”

But in interviews with the AP, other women who say they were sexually abused by WHO staff said the agency has not done enough.

