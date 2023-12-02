The Italian alpine town in the Valle d’Aosta region decided to revert to its original name ‘Le Breuil’.

This was a decision which was to last only for 24 hours.

A village in Italy’s Val d’Aosta reverted to its original name ‘Le Breuil’ on Thursday – the name it had before it became Cervinia in 1934, named after the resort’s famous peak Monte Cervino – Also known as the Matterhorn.

Its modern name was given by Benito Mussolini as part of a campaign to Italianise many northern place names and give them Italian names rather than French or German ones.

Many municipalities in Val d’Aosta became known under new Italian names, as did several municipalities in Alto Adige-South Tyrol on the Austrian border.

The process of renaming the city began in 2011 and the regional president of Valle d’Aosta, Renzo Testolin, signed a decree last September that formalized the change.

“Sarvinia will not disappear in the collective memory,” explained former mayor Jean-Antoine Maquignaz, who initiated the process for the recognition of historical names in the area. “It is one of the most famous ski resorts in the Alps,” he told the Turin edition. Corriere Della Sera.

This move meant that the roundabout sign welcoming people into the historic center of “Breuil-Cervinia” and the road signs leading to the slopes would have to be removed.

The decision sparked outrage among locals, who had hoped it would cut through mountains of bureaucracy, and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing Brothers of Italy party described it as “worthy of the Taliban”.

Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche urged the local council to “think again”, saying that the local winter sports industry would be “heavily punished by removing a brand name known throughout the world”.

After 24 hours, Maquiñaz didn’t even want to change the name anymore. The former mayor said there was a ‘misunderstanding’. He did not think that the name ‘Cervinia’ would be cancelled:

“We just wanted to confirm a historical surname, which we use in dialect”.

Maquignaz explained that if he spoke Italian he would only use “cervinia”.

Even Mayor Elisa Cisco admitted that “nobody wanted to cancel the Cervinia name”.

“This is our brand, our brand by which we are known around the world,” He said,

Cisco has now “relaunched the process of redefining the top name” with the chairman of the Aosta region.

