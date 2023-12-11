Ms Gopinath urges countries to protect basic principles of free trade – Susana Vera/Reuters

The deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the world is heading towards a “new Cold War” that risks “destroying” free trade.

Geeta Gopinath said “increasing fault lines” in the global economy, such as tensions between the US and China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have created permanent changes in the way countries do business.

Ms Gopinath warned that the “cost of fragmentation” is higher than ever after decades of globalization have brought closer trade ties between countries.

Speaking at an economic forum in Colombia, Ms Gopinath warned that if the global economy split into two blocs – one dominated by the US and Europe in the West and the other led by China and Russia in the East, it would cost trillions of dollars. Will come.

This risked repeating the decades-long struggle for supremacy between the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War, which triggered a nuclear arms race.

Ms Gopinath said: “As geo-economic fragmentation is increasingly becoming a reality, fault lines are emerging. If fragmentation deepens, we may find ourselves in a new Cold War.

“The economic costs of Cold War Two could be huge. The world has become much more integrated, and we are facing unprecedentedly common challenges that a fragmented world cannot deal with.”

He urged countries to protect the basic principles of free trade, warning that rising global tensions could threaten net zero or food security.

Ms Gopinath said: “We can look for blueprints from the past Cold War. During that time, America and the Soviet Union made many agreements to avoid nuclear devastation. Both superpowers subscribed to the doctrine of mutually assured destruction, knowing that an attack by either one would ultimately result in total destruction.

While there is unlikely to be a broad-based retreat from globalization, Ms. Gopinath warned that between 2.5 percent and 7 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP) could be lost if the world splits into two trading blocs.

He said direct trade ties between the world’s largest economies were already “disintegrating”.

Mexico replaced China as America’s top trading partner earlier this year, while imposing nearly 3,000 trade sanctions globally in 2022 – nearly three times the number imposed in 2019.

Ms Gopinath said: “If we enter Cold War Two knowing the costs, we will not see mutually assured economic destruction. But we may see the gains from open trade evaporate.

“Ultimately, policymakers should not ignore those benefits. It is in their – and everyone else’s – best interests to strongly advocate for the multilateral rules-based trading system and the institutions that support it.

Rising geopolitical tensions, the effects of lockdowns during the pandemic, and Russia’s war with Ukraine have created a wave of protectionism in the global economy.



Ms Gopinath said: “The US calls for ‘friend-shoring’, the EU for ‘de-risking’ and China for ‘self-reliance’. National security concerns are shaping economic policy around the world.

He suggested that “industrial policies”, such as President Joe Biden’s inflation cut act in the US, could lead to an increase in tit-for-tat policies that increase global tensions.

President Biden’s key policy provides nearly $400 billion in subsidies and tax credits for green projects and initiatives.

Although Ms Gopinath did not mention any subsidy scheme by name, she said industrial policies should be “carefully evaluated”[d] …in terms of both their effectiveness in achieving stated outcomes and the associated economic costs, including cross-border spillover effects.

He added: “At the domestic level, industrial policies may be difficult to limit or roll back given their concentrated benefits and diffuse costs. Internationally, such policies could lead to retaliation, deepening fragmentation.

IMF estimates show that when China introduces subsidies, there is a 90 percent chance that the EU will impose retaliatory trade sanctions within 12 months.

They also indicated that the existing system of resolving trade disputes through the WTO is no longer fit for purpose.

“The global rules-based system was not designed to resolve national security-based trade conflicts,” he said. “So, we have countries that are competing with strategically amorphous rules and without effective referees.”

Ms Gopinath warned that the stakes are higher than ever against the backdrop of weak global growth.

He said: “The level of economic interdependence between countries is now greater, as economies have become much more integrated into the global market and through complex global value chains.

“Global trade as a share of GDP is now 60 percent compared to 24 percent during the Cold War. This is likely to increase the cost of fragmentation. In short, everyone can lose.”

