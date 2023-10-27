World economy hit by inflation next year, demand for rate cuts postponed – Reuters Poll

by Hari Kishan

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Higher inflation will hit the world economy next year, three-quarters of more than 200 economists surveyed by Reuters said, with the main risk being that it is higher than they forecast, suggesting interest. Rates will also remain high for a long time.

Many central banks are still expected to start cutting interest rates by mid-2024, but a growing number of economists surveyed are adjusting their views, pushing the more likely date to the second half of next year. .

This is a significant change from expectations earlier this year. Then, some investment banks were predicting that the US Federal Reserve, which leads the way for many others, would cut rates yet.

Despite widespread success in bringing inflation down from its highest levels – easy talk – prices are still rising faster than most central banks and their inflation target is likely to be difficult to achieve.

The latest Reuters survey of more than 500 economists conducted between October 6 and October 25 projected a decline in growth and inflation upgrades to 2024 for most of the 48 economies surveyed around the world.

A 75% majority who answered a separate question, 171 out of 228, said the risk of these widely upgraded inflation forecasts was higher, with only 57 saying lower.

The results follow Thursday’s news that the U.S. economy unexpectedly grew by a nearly 5% annual rate in the third quarter, underscoring how the strength of the world’s largest economy sets it apart from most of its peers. Still working.

The survey results also follow a warning from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who said “it is completely premature to even discuss a cut” after the ECB ended its 10-meeting tightening.

While many central banks, including the Fed and ECB, have presented a “higher for longer” narrative on rates for the better part of this year, many economists and financial market traders have been reluctant to accept that view.

“I think we all have to keep an open mind that maybe the policy is not restrictive enough,” said Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO.

“Our forecast is that the Fed has done enough and they don’t need to raise rates any further, but I haven’t closed out the possibility that we could be wrong and the Fed will ultimately have to do more.”

While most economists still say the Fed will cut rates by the middle of the year, the latest poll shows only 55% support that scenario, compared with more than 70% last month.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which often leads the interest rate cycle, had also projected to wait until July-September 2024 before cutting.

Majority support for no cuts until the second half of 2024 has also strengthened for the Reserve Bank of Australia, Bank Indonesia and the Reserve Bank of India.

Even the Bank of Japan, which stuck to extremely loose policy throughout this period of inflation, is now expected to abandon negative interest rates next year.

Importantly, most economists agree that the first easy steps will not be the beginning of a rapid series of cuts.

Asked what would prompt the first cut by a central bank they covered, a two-thirds majority, 149 out of 219, said it would only be to make real interest rates less restrictive because Inflation falls.

The remaining 70 said the first step would mark a shift toward stimulating the economy, suggesting that only a minority expect demand and inflation to be hit so hard that a monetary response would not be needed.

Global economic growth was projected to decline from an expected 2.9% this year to 2.6% next year.

Global chief economist Nathan Sheets said, “Central banks are raising rates the highest to fight inflation… This is certainly curbing activity, and it will take some time for global growth to reach above its historical average.” City.

(Reporting by Hari Kishan; Polling, analysis and reporting by the Reuters poll team in Bengaluru and bureaus in Buenos Aires, Cairo, Istanbul, Johannesburg, London, Shanghai and Tokyo; Editing by Ross Finlay and Tomasz Janowski)

